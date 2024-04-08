New Vauxhall Frontera is chunky, electric Crossland replacement

The Vauxhall Frontera has been revived as a chunky family SUV to replace the Crossland, with the option of petrol or pure-electric power.

Understood to be a close relation to the upcoming second-generation Citroën C3 Aircross – and expected to share its affordability-focused Smart Car platform – the Frontera is larger than its predecessor, at around 4400mm long, and will be positioned as a rival to the likes of the Dacia Duster and Nissan Qashqai. That's only a a little smaller than the current Vauxhall Grandland, but that car will also be replaced later this year by a slightly larger new model with an electric option.

The Frontera will offer a choice of battery-electric or 48V mild-hybrid petrol powertrains, with the former likely offering around 134bhp and a range of nearly 250 miles, and the latter up to 162bhp and around 58mpg.

Inspired by its 1990s namesake, the Frontera swaps the Crossland's cab-forward, rounded form for a more 'rugged' and upright two-box silhouette, which Vauxhall managing director James Taylor reckons will "appeal to a wide range of customers who want to stand out from the crowd".

The interior is all new too: Vauxhall's 'Pure Panel' digital interface – comprising a pair of 10in screens – tops the redesigned dashboard, which ditches the majority of physical buttons in favour of a "detoxed", more minimalist arrangement.

Out back, the Frontera has 460 litres of boot space with the rear seats up and 1600 litres with them folded, while the roof rails can support loads of up to 200kg, maximising capacity. It is not yet confirmed if the Frontera will be available with seven seats, as will its Citroën sibling.

Full details remain under wraps for now, but the Frontera is expected to be on sale in the summer, priced from roughly £27,000 with petrol power and around £32,000 as an EV.