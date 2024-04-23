Vauxhall Grandland reinvented with 435-mile electric option

The Vauxhall Grandland has been reinvented for a second generation, adopting a fresh look, a thoroughly overhauled interior and the option of electric power for the first time as it moves onto a new platform.

The new Grandland follows the Peugeot 5008 in swapping from the PSA-engineered EMP2 platform onto Stellantis’s new STLA Medium architecture, growing in length by 173mm, in height by 31mm, and 64mm in width, making it substantially larger than its predecessor.

Taking inspiration from the Experimental concept that Vauxhall revealed in 2022, it has been redesigned in line with the firm's new-era design language, with a focus on aerodynamic optimisation to extend the range of the new electric variant.

“In our mind, we said we want the car to be electric-first visually,” said head designer Mark Adams. “Even if you can go and get an ICE powertrain, it's about projecting its sleek and modern lines and not being overly decorated.”

The top-rung Grandland Electric uses the same 98kWh battery as the new Peugeot e-3008 to get an official range of 435 miles. A maximum 160kW charging rate gets it from 0-80% capacity in around 26 minutes.

A shorter-range 73kWh model is expected to be available, too, and that's set to be available with a 316bhp dual-motor drivetrain.

The Grandland is the final Vauxhall model to receive an EV option, following the unveiling earlier this month of the smaller Frontera crossover, which replaces the Crossland.

The next new Vauxhall is expected to be the Manta, a rakish coupé-SUV sitting between the two.