BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle spotted in production form
UP NEXT
Autocar confidential: BMW's Brexit warning, Mercedes' Covid cash flow and more

New Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle spotted in production form

Second-generation hydrogen-fuelled car, set to launch later this year, retains sleek styling of concept
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
20 October 2020

The dramatic new second-generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle has been spotted on public roads for the first time, revealing that it will largely retain the concept car's dramatic styling.

The machine, which is due on sale later this year, was first displayed in concept form at the Tokyo motor show last year, before being shown in near-production form at a brand event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The Japanese firm promises the new Mirai will offer a major step forward in fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology. It claims a 30% increase in range over the current modelwhich manages just over 300 miles, along with improved driving performance.

The new Mirai is built on Toyota’s latest TNGA platform and features a heavily evolved design, including a bold grille and a sweeping, coupé-esque rear. Toyota claims increased body rigidity and a lower centre of gravity than the original Mirai.

In concept form, the new Mirai measured 4935mm long and 1885mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2920mm. It sits on 20in wheels and retains the four-door saloon layout of the original Mirai, which was launched in 2014. Toyota indicated those dimensions will carry over to the production version.

The interior has also been reworked. It features a 12.3in central touchscreen and a digital instrument display, with many of the controls moved to the centre of the dashboard. Notably, the Mirai now has five seats instead of the original’s four, which, Toyota says, has been enabled by a reworking of the hydrogen fuel cell configuration.

Aside from the claimed increase in range, Toyota has not given specific details of development work done on the fuel cell powertrain. But it says the system, including the fuel cell stack, has been entirely redesigned and offers increased hydrogen storage. It also claims the work on the system ensures a smoother, more linear response, along with improved handling.

READ MORE

Autocar road test: Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle

Hydrogen cars explained: the technology targeting a fuel-cell future

Full of gas: 6 weeks with a hydrogen-powered car​

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

BMW 5 Series 2020 UK (LHD) first drive review - hero front
BMW 5 Series Touring 520d 2020 UK review
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary 2020 UK review
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK review
Seat Ateca Xperience 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 mild hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D350 MHEV 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Mirai

Toyota Mirai

Toyota claims another first: Europe’s first ‘ownable’ hydrogen car, whether the infrastructure to properly support it is ready for it or not

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
23

mx5xm

10 October 2019

and the back is quite Audi A7-ish... no? 

The technology is super interesting but the infrastructure is still the key. 

jason_recliner

11 October 2019

Cue the uninformed, undeducated, comments about hydrogen being 4,000% less efficient than batteries because I read it on the interwebs!

:-p

Sonic

11 October 2019
jason_recliner wrote:

Cue the uninformed, undeducated, comments about hydrogen being 4,000% less efficient than batteries because I read it on the interwebs!

:-p

Well, any proof why Hydrogen is far more efficient for road cars over BEV?
I always favour the best technology - But still haven't found a good enough reason for fuel cells to be used.(apart from shipping and aeroplanes)

Antony Riley

15 January 2020
Next big step forward got a lot closer very way forward Toyota

artill

10 October 2019

I think its a really good looking car, and i still find the idea of filling up with hydogen, just as i do with petrol now, far more appealing than plugging in for ages. However, it is all down to the filling stations. If Toyota want it to be a success they need to do what Tesla did, and build their own filling stations.  

xxxx

11 October 2019

The Mirrai and Clarity are currently bombing in the US and Europe despite huge give aways and lease only deals. And that's ignoring the facts that using Hydrogen as a fuel is incredibily inefficient compared to Electricity only.

Can go further? This 5 seater is nearly 5 metres long there should be enough room for fuel storage to go to the moon let alone 300 miles (250 in real world maybe) before range anxiety kicks in.

Nope, Toyota should have a proper BEV out now especially with all the knowledge gained from the Prius. Fall behind at your peril Mr Toyota!  

Takeitslowly

11 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

The Mirrai and Clarity are currently bombing in the US and Europe despite huge give aways and lease only deals. And that's ignoring the facts that using Hydrogen as a fuel is incredibily inefficient compared to Electricity only.

Can go further? This 5 seater is nearly 5 metres long there should be enough room for fuel storage to go to the moon let alone 300 miles (250 in real world maybe) before range anxiety kicks in.

Nope, Toyota should have a proper BEV out now especially with all the knowledge gained from the Prius. Fall behind at your peril Mr Toyota!  

 

You post the question "Why"?...we ask why you post.

abkq

12 October 2019

If you have something to say, say it instead of picking on other posters.

By trying to belittle others you reveal your nastiness without contributing anything to the discussion. 

Takeitslowly

22 October 2019
abkq wrote:

If you have something to say, say it instead of picking on other posters.

By trying to belittle others you reveal your nastiness without contributing anything to the discussion. 

 

Haha, wind your scrawny neck in, moron.

Pietka Chavellini

12 October 2019

Toyota are far ahead of the pack in their product strategy, what reason would there be for them to introduce an BEV? None whatsoever.

Look at the CO2 output of their hybrid powertrains and how many of them they sell in Europe. Compare that to the CAFE targets for CO2 which come into force next year. Achieving those targets in a profitable way is the key task for any manufacturer in the European market right now, and Toyota will breeze through it.

The Mirai is more to do with PR in addition to being prepared for a fuel which has the potential to become important in their home market, rather than any intention to sell it in volume in Europe or the US.

xxxx wrote:

The Mirrai and Clarity are currently bombing in the US and Europe despite huge give aways and lease only deals. And that's ignoring the facts that using Hydrogen as a fuel is incredibily inefficient compared to Electricity only.

Can go further? This 5 seater is nearly 5 metres long there should be enough room for fuel storage to go to the moon let alone 300 miles (250 in real world maybe) before range anxiety kicks in.

Nope, Toyota should have a proper BEV out now especially with all the knowledge gained from the Prius. Fall behind at your peril Mr Toyota!  

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

BMW 5 Series 2020 UK (LHD) first drive review - hero front
BMW 5 Series Touring 520d 2020 UK review
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary 2020 UK review
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK review
Seat Ateca Xperience 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 mild hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D350 MHEV 2020 UK review
View all latest drives