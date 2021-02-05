New Toyota Hilux gains hardcore Arctic Trucks AT35 edition

Toyota has teamed up once again with revered off-road engineering firm Arctic Trucks to revive the hardcore Hilux AT35, a heavily upgraded version of the recently renewed pick-up.

Based on top-rung Invincible trim, the Arctic Truck package brings modifications to the Hilux's chassis, suspension and styling with the aim of delivering "even greater off-road capabilities".

Chief among the chassis revisions is a suspension lift that - along with larger, 35in BFGoodrich All-Terrain tyres - gives the AT35 65mm of additional ground clearance, improving approach and departure angles by 9deg and 3deg respectively.

The standard suspension has been replaced by the latest iteration of Arctic Trucks' Bilstein performance system, which brings bespoke springs and dampers at the front, an adjustable anti-roll bar and extended shackles at the rear.

As well as improved all-round visibility, the AT35 is said to offer "superior mobility from the wider front and rear tracks, wider tyres and a larger, 'lighter' footprint for more secure driving over soft and delicate terrain". The larger tyres are also said to reduce harshness when driving at speed over rough terrain.

Overall, the AT35 is 90mm wider, 90mm taller and 115kg heavier than the standard Hilux, while benefiting from a 43kg increase in payload (1053kg).

In line with the revisions, the AT35's front and rear differentials have been re-geared to optimise acceleration.

Power comes from the same 201bhp 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel that's available in the standard Hilux, which sends its reserves to both axles via a six-speed automatic gearbox. The effects of the modifications on its performance have not been detailed, but slight speed and efficiency penalties are to be expected.

Elsewhere, the AT35 receives flared wheel arches, extended side steps, bespoke badging and a certificate of authenticity. Additional options include an underbody 'armour' package, front light bar and an on-board tyre inflation/deflation device.

As a manufacturer-approved conversion, the AT35 kit is available to order direct from Toyota, with prices starting from £18,780 plus VAT on top of the purchase price of the Hilux Invincible.

READ MORE

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 2020 UK review​

Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D Invincible X 2020 UK review​

Used car buying guide: Toyota Hilux