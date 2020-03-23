Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 2020 UK review

If that sounds like a mix of the silly and the sensible, then yup, that's where we are. The AT35 looks outrageous from the outside. I love it, but I get it if you don't.

The cabin is a bit of a climb and the vehicle's commercial roots, despite the new seat trim, are pretty evident when you get there. The seats are set high, too, so head room isn't as generous as you'd think. So while the Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok feel quite car-like in their driving position, the AT35 is more like the Mitsubishi L200: high-floored and low-roofed.

Even so, it's not hard to stay comfortable, while the new touchscreen system is relatively straightforward and smartphone mirroring makes it more so.

Fire up that big four-cylinder engine and you'll be under no illusion that you're in anything other than a commercial vehicle. It's pretty rattly and step-off from standstill is lethargic when it's cold. Once warmed, though, repsonse is better and initial acceleration is smooth and easy. The gearbox rarely hunts for ratios, either, which is something that can afflict the Ranger Raptor. Although with only half as many ratios to be getting on with, perhaps that's not surprising.

Ride quality is loping, the steering is slow and overall refinement is nowhere near that of an SUV or 4x4 of the same price (this is a £40k-plus-VAT vehicle), but it's a giggle nonetheless. During this test, we managed to undertake only light off-roading, but we've put an AT35 through hard off-roading in the past. And it's magnificent. With those tyres, terrific approach (36deg) and breakover (32deg) angles, a reasonable departure (23 deg) angle and 290mm of ground clearance (which the new Land Rover Defender on fully extended air springs only just matches), it could hardly be anything else.