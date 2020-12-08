Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D Invincible X 2020 UK review

What is it?
Last year, the UK bought about 20% more pick-up trucks than it did sports cars.
It’s not such a spurious comparison. Our flatbed market has been running at just over 50,000 units a year since 2017, and the growing trend within it is no longer from better-paid fleet drivers who want a smaller tax bill but private buyers spending their own cash on higher-end, big-power, equipment-heavy, double-cab ‘lifestyle pick-ups’. As a nation, then, we Brits are now just as likely to buy a ritzy pick-up as a versatile enabler of our active, outdoorsy weekends, as we are a drop-top Porsche, an Audi TT or a Mazda MX-5 as a weekend plaything. And you thought Brexit was cause to question our national identity.
While it remains Europe’s biggest-selling flatbed, the current eighth-generation Toyota Hilux (launched in 2015) has been missing out on this leisure pick-up trend, which has remained at heart the slightly rough but oh so tough beast of burden it always was. With this new facelifted version, however, it shouldn’t miss out any longer.
A new 201bhp 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is now being offered, and chunky-looking exterior styling revisions have been made to top-of-the-line Invincible X double-cab Hiluxes, which also feature as standard equipment a JBL premium hi-fi (complete with sub-woofer, folks), LED headlights, ambient lighting and two-tone heated leather.
