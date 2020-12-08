Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D Invincible X 2020 UK review

The new bigger engine seems little less docile than the 2.4 at first, but that’s a lot to do with the accelerator pedal’s calibration, which is tuned to make towing and off-roading easy. You have to get a long way into the travel before getting anything like a hurry on; but when you do, although the motor (which is decently quiet and smooth at cruising revs) becomes quite a lot gruffer under load, performance is usefully strong and makes motorway driving and overtaking much easier that it would otherwise be. There’s plenty of torque for heavy towing and hauling as well. The car’s auto ’box shifts pretty smoothly although very much at its own pace, but it’s pretty good at holding lower gears on the road and letting the motor slug it out through the mid-range.

For ride and handling sophistication, the Hilux is certainly quite a lot smoother-riding in this facelifted spec than it has been. You won’t quite mistake it for a plusher passenger car - but then I suspect most wouldn’t use it like one, either.

This is the first Hilux in history whose rear shocks and leaf springs haven’t been tuned with a load in the bed. There’s a new variable-assistance hydraulic power steering set-up intended to make handling more precise at speed, and a new torque control system for the engine that is supposed to prevent the Hilux from pitching and bouncing as much over bumps and under power.

It rides most surfaces pretty calmly, dealing with A-roads without pogoing or rebounding much to speak of, and only occasionally fidgeting and shunting you around a little over sharper bumps. Steering remains fairly heavy at manoeuvring pace, but it’s nice and accurate at speed, when the Hilux handles well by pick-up standards: it doesn’t feel particularly wide, it isn’t difficult to keep it within a fairly tight lane, and it doesn’t roll or understeer notably.