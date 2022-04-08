BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Smart #1 in line for four-wheel drive and choice of batteries
UP NEXT
New 2023 Maserati Granturismo EV: best look at electric GT

New Smart #1 in line for four-wheel drive and choice of batteries

Flexibility of Geely's SEA platform means dual-motor set-up and different battery options are possible
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
8 April 2022

The all-new Smart #1 has been revealed with a single-motor, rear-drive powertrain and a 66kWh battery, but the firm’s bosses are already evaluating a technical expansion of the line-up to broaden the model’s appeal.

The #1 is the first Europe-bound car to use Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), which underpins the Chinese-market Zeekr 001 shooting brake and will soon be used for a compact electric SUV from Volvo.

The flexibility of this platform, Autocar understands, means that future variants of the #1 – and other upcoming Smart models – means a range of battery sizes and powertrain layouts are feasible. 

Related articles

On the subject of a four-wheel-drive range-topper with an additional motor on the front axle, Smart’s head of connected cars and products Yifeng Tan told Autocar: “We're definitely looking into the segment, looking into our markets to hear the feedback from the customers, and definitely we're in discussions about the possibilities to have all-wheel-drive as well.”

The 001, which uses a slightly longer version of the platform, is available in China with both rear and four-wheel-drive layouts, while elsewhere in the Geely Group portfolio, the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 EVs are each available in both front and four-wheel-drive forms - but notably they use an unrelated platform. 

Any four-wheel-drive version of the #1 would be unlikely to come to market with the Porsche Taycan-rivalling 536bhp output of the 001, given the new arrival’s accessible, mainstream positioning, but taking it north of the 300bhp mark would line the #1 up as a rival to warmer versions of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5

No doubt a second motor would sap the #1’s 273-mile range, but Tan also hinted at the potential for different battery sizes, opening up the possibility for longer-legged variants and cheaper, more urban-oriented propositions.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Pressed for details on these power packs, Tan only went so far as to say: “Let’s see.”

While the #1’s 400V electrical hardware allows it to charge at a maximum rate of 150kW, matching many of the fastest-charging EVs currently on sale, it falls short of the 800V, 350kW capability being rolled out by rival firms including Hyundai and Kia

But Tan said that while the SEA platform  “is definitely capable” of hosting 800V hardware (indeed, it does on the 001), it's not necessary for Smart EVs to charge so quickly for now.

“We're in the small segment in terms of the size of the vehicles, so we think it’s already sufficient to have the 400V charging – to charge the vehicle within 30 minutes – to fulfil our customers’ daily usage needs,” he told Autocar.

“It’s also a consideration from a cost perspective; you need to have a really beneficial reason to put additional features and technology into it.

“The third reason is that the 800V network in Europe isn't very established, so basically you're limited in terms of 800V charging possibilities.”

Used cars for sale

 Smart Forfour 1.0 Prime 5dr
2015
£6,490
51,249miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion 5dr
2018
£6,990
28,753miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Edition 1 5dr
2015
£6,995
40,404miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 0.9 Turbo Edition 1 5dr
2015
£7,100
58,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion 5dr
2017
£7,150
19,609miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Pure 2dr
2018
£7,499
14,938miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Prime 2dr
2019
£7,650
58,958miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Prime Premium Plus 5dr
2016
£7,790
36,781miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Fortwo Coupe 0.9 Turbo Prime 2dr
2016
£7,800
22,120miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

View all latest drives