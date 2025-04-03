The hot vRS version of the new Skoda Elroq will be priced from £46,560 when it arrives in the UK this summer.

The vRS brings a number of changes over the standard Elroq, including a 52bhp bump in power to 335bhp, a stiffened chassis and a series of visual additions.

The extra reserves are supplied by the same dual-motor powertrain as in the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX and mean the vRS can dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 5.4sec – 1.2sec quicker than the standard electric car.

Skoda claims the vRS's slightly stiffened chassis, sharper steering set-up and lowered suspension (15mm at the front, 10mm at the rear) combine to create a “sportier driving feel”.

More powerful front brakes have also been fitted.

The vRS can be picked out from the standard Elroq by its new roof rails, black accents and 21in alloy wheels, but it's the new 'Sport' and 'Futuristic' external sounds that will be the most obvious to passers-by.

Given the model's billing as the Elroq’s new range-topper, it receives a higher level of standard kit. For example, it comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adjustable suspension, LED matrix headlights, heated front seats, a 12-speaker sound system and an electric tailgate.

The 5in digital cockpit and the 13in infotainment display meanwhile gain vRS-specific graphics.

The vRS draws its power from the same 84kWh pack as the Elroq 85, but its sportier remit results in a range that's 21 miles shorter than its sibling’s 360 miles. The pack can be topped up at speeds of up to 185kW.