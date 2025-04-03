BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Skoda Elroq vRS brings 335bhp for £46,560
New Skoda Elroq vRS brings 335bhp for £46,560

Dual-motor set-up brings 52bhp more than standard electric crossover plus lower, stiffer chassis tune

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 April 2025

The hot vRS version of the new Skoda Elroq will be priced from £46,560 when it arrives in the UK this summer.

The vRS brings a number of changes over the standard Elroq, including a 52bhp bump in power to 335bhp, a stiffened chassis and a series of visual additions.

The extra reserves are supplied by the same dual-motor powertrain as in the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX and mean the vRS can dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 5.4sec – 1.2sec quicker than the standard electric car.

Skoda claims the vRS's slightly stiffened chassis, sharper steering set-up and lowered suspension (15mm at the front, 10mm at the rear) combine to create a “sportier driving feel”.

More powerful front brakes have also been fitted.

The vRS can be picked out from the standard Elroq by its new roof rails, black accents and 21in alloy wheels, but it's the new 'Sport' and 'Futuristic' external sounds that will be the most obvious to passers-by.

Given the model's billing as the Elroq’s new range-topper, it receives a higher level of standard kit. For example, it comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adjustable suspension, LED matrix headlights, heated front seats, a 12-speaker sound system and an electric tailgate.

The 5in digital cockpit and the 13in infotainment display meanwhile gain vRS-specific graphics.

The vRS draws its power from the same 84kWh pack as the Elroq 85, but its sportier remit results in a range that's 21 miles shorter than its sibling’s 360 miles. The pack can be topped up at speeds of up to 185kW.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Peter Cavellini 3 April 2025

10/10 for the wheels, I admire Skoda for doing what the Germans won't, that is using in your face body colours and edgy styling,and in recent years there's been more and more Skodas on the road .

