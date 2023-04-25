New-look 2024 Skoda Enyaq in line for more power, faster charging

The Skoda Enyaq iV and Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV are primed for a significant round of updates in 2024, in a bid to cement their position near the top of the electric SUV sales chart.

Confirmed as part of a wide-reaching Skoda product preview, the revamped Enyaq iV will receive a styling overhaul influenced by the brand's new 'Modern Solid' design language - as first showcased by last year's bold Vision 7S concept.

Details remain scarce, but preview images suggest a new front end will be the most obvious visual differentiator from today's car. The Czech brand's new 'Tech Deck' face for EVs is defined by striking LED headlights, mounted vertically right at the corner of the car, and a new-look, much smaller 'grille' panel.

The Vision 7S also previewed how Skoda's new-generation SUVs will adopt a more rugged, off-road-inspired look with chunky cladding and various outdoors-focused features - but it's not confirmed whether the Enyaq iV will follow suit.

Aside from the new colour, trim and wheel design options that will no doubt be introduced as the Enyaq iV is updated, the SUV also stands to benefit from significant upgrades made to the Volkswagen Group's MEB EV platform since it was launched - as showcased by the recently refreshed Volkswagen ID 3, which also uses the architecture.

Chief among the technical improvements are likely to be an increase in maximum charging speed from 125kW to 170kW, which will dramatically shorten top-up times at rapid chargers. The ID 3's powertrain offering has been cut, for now, to a sole rear-drive option with 204bhp, but there is no indication the Enyaq iV will follow suit - so the RWD and vRS-badged AWD variants are each expected to be updated.

Whether the Enyaq iV could eventually host the new-generation, rear-mounted electric motor used by the Volkswagen ID 7 remains unclear, but its 282bhp output far surpasses that of today's single-motor Enyaq iV.