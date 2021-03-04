BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Renault Megane E-Tech Electric teased ahead of 2022 launch
New Renault Megane E-Tech Electric teased ahead of 2022 launch

Bold electric crossover, Renault's first model on new bespoke EV platform, due to go into production later this year
James Attwood, digital editor
6 May 2021

Renault has released new teaser images of the Mégane E-Tech Electric, the firm’s first dedicated electric SUV, which is set to go on sale next year.

The French manufacturer revealed the boldly styled machine in concept form last year, with company boss Luca de Meo promising it was “95% what the production car will look like”. The concept was called the Mégane eVision, but a new release from Renault shows that it will take the E-Tech Electric name, using the sub-brand that encompasses all of the firm's electrified cars.

The three teaser images include a close-up shot of the car's rear, showcasing Renault's new retro-styled logo. The other two interior shots focus on showing the large, vertically mounted central touchscreen, along with the digital information display.

The production styling of the Mégane E-Tech Electric – which is unrelated to the existing Mégane saloon and estate – was previously seen in spy shots of the Volkswagen ID 4 rival testing on public roads. Although the machine is wrapped in a camouflage livery, the narrow front headlights can be seen, and the machine also sits on large wheels. The cover of the electric charging port is also visible on the passenger-side A-pillar.

The side profile shows the crossover styling of the car, which de Meo said at the launch is intended to “reinvent the classical hatchback in an emotional way”.

The Mégane eVision will be Renault’s first EV built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s new CMF-EV platform, which will also be used for the forthcoming Nissan Ariya SUV. The concept version featured a 60kWh battery offering a 280-mile range, and a 215bhp electric motor driving the front wheels. As with the Ariya, the Mégane eVision will likely be offered with different battery sizes and with a twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The Mégane eVision will be a key part of a major Renault Group transformation plan outlined by de Meo recently, with the firm committed to expanding its electric line-up and regaining ground in the profitable C-segment market. 

The use of the Mégane name is designed to help link the new model to past Renault machines, and it will be sold alongside the unrelated current combustion-engined Mégane.

The Mégane eVision is set to be produced at Renault’s Douai plant in France, alongside the reinvented electric 5 hatchback that the firm recently unveiled.

New Renault Mégane eVision EV due for 2021 production

Renault Group transformation plan includes 24 new vehicles by 2025

Renault 5 reborn as electric supermini

catnip 6 May 2021

Oooh, it looks like, erm .... lots of other SUVs on the market....

I thought that Renault had gone back to proper 3 dial climate controls recently. That sensible move didn't last long.

Andrew1 6 May 2021
No replacement for ICE Megane. ICE is history.
xxxx 6 May 2021

And where does this leave the ICE Meganne, must be due a full overhaul next year

