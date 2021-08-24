New Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate makes public debut

Land Rover has introduced a new ‘Ultimate edition’ of its fastest and most powerful model on sale: the Range Rover Sport SVR.
Shown for the first time at Salon Privé, the new arrival features a raft of personalisation options developed by the firm's Special Vehicle Operations division as a means of distancing it from the standard car.
The Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate features a number of new styling details, including new lettering on the bonnet and boot, new carbonfibre bonnet vents, 22in alloy wheels and brake brake calipers.
Buyers can choose from a range of exclusive colour combinations developed by the SV Bespoke team, including three new paint colours that feature solid glass flakes mixed in. All models gain a black contrasting roof, mirror caps, front grille and other details.
There will also be a range of further personalisation options available. The new special edition retains the Range Rover Sport SVR’s 567bhp, 516lb ft 5.0-litre supercharged V8, so can crack the 0-60mph sprint in just 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 176mph.
Pricing starts from £123,900, compared to £101,920 for the standard SVR. Land Rover has not announced a production cap for the special edition, and it is available to configure now on the brand's website.
This is expected to be among the final additions to the current Range Rover line-up before the arrival of the new-generation car in the coming months.
Just last week, new spy shots gave us our first look at the successor to today's top-rung Range Rover Sport SVR. Large brakes, a quad-exit exhaust and a prominent rear spoiler continue to mark it out from the standard car, but a subtle styling overhaul will obviously mark out the newer car.
Today's JLR-developed 5.0-litre V8 is expected to bow out to make way for a BMW-derived 4.4-litre twin-turbo unit, which paves the way for the top-rung Range Rover to match the 616bhp and 552lb ft outputs of the X5 M Competition, which uses this engine.
Another slightly modified versiuon that costs a lot more.
In other fields it'll be called a scam.
But still if there are enough money-no-object customers fall for this, then there is nothing illegal about this scheme.
It just does JLR's reputation no good - from a maker of utilitarian vehicles to frivilous overpriced over-specced luxury SUVs
Rolls Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Mercedes, theirs five all selling two ton plus, very quick transport, and there's plenty of room for them on the roads, they all can cost silly six figure amounts, what's there usp?, it's the air of superiority, that you must be someone important to have one of them, well, what if you've worked hard enough to afford some of the finer things in life?, it takes all sorts to make a World, there are all k8nds of personalities in all walks of life, live with it, that's an opinion, that's all.
Whats the point of spending 125K on something that will be just scrap value in ten years time? Unless you've got money to burn, and I guess theres still a lot of people around that have. Think of that sum again, when EV's take over you wont be able to give something like this away for free.