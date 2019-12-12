BMW 8 Series 840d xDrive Gran Coupe 2019 UK review

What makes the four-door 8 Series different from its two-door range-mates, beyond the obvious, is a body that extends more than 230mm further in overall length, and slightly further in width and height also; a wheelbase that’s 201mm longer; and a kerb weight that’s some 95kg greater than that of the coupé, but remains slightly lesser than that of the cabriolet.

The Gran Coupe has some identifying styling features, too. The car’s profile is, predictably, the aspect most easily distinguished from that of the regular coupé, with a roofline that extends much futher aft before dipping to meet a shortened rear deck.

Interestingly, BMW has chosen to give the four-door a special bootlid that has a slightly larger and more pinched ducktail spoiler, no doubt in order that Gran Coupe buyers can more easily satisfy themselves that they haven’t settled for the dowdier and more practical version. Does it work? This tester isn’t totally convinced, because while I’d agree that this car is a little less visually desirable than either of its two-door relations, I’d venture that says more about deficiencies in the latter, and of the wider design appeal of this new 8 Series, than it does about the styling of the former. This new BMW flagship just isn’t a spot on the original for traffic-stopping visuals, is it? I’ve heard as much in conversation about the car on several occasions now, and when someone brought along an ‘E31’ to BMW’s UK press launch for the newbie, he helpfully proved as much very plainly indeed.

The car’s interior is less likely to underwhelm, as we’ve written before. Passenger space up front is plentiful, perceived quality is really high and the car’s equipment level is impressive (wireless smartphone charging, digital instruments, head-up display and premium audio as standard).

So much is true whichever bodystyle you plump for, of course. What the Gran Coupe adds are second-row seats which are fairly easy to access, and provide a useful amount of space – though not quite enough that you’d happily travel in the back as an adult of above 6ft 2in. Taller occupants will find the back of the 8-Series reasonable for foot and knee room though a little bit meager for head room, with seat cushions that seem a bit short and a high cabin floor that leaves your thighs floating in mid-air. A Porsche Panamera, Audi A7 and a Mercedes CLS all offer better rear passenger accommodation. Meanwhile, the larger and more accessible hatchback-style boots of two-out-of-those-three rivals mean the BMW also suffers a slight practicality disadvantage for cargo space.