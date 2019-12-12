BMW 8 Series 840d xDrive Gran Coupe 2019 UK review

What is it?
This may very well be the particular version of the latest BMW 8 Series that’ll matter most to you. Equally, it could be the one in which you’re least interested of all the possible combinations of two-door-coupé, two-door-cabrio or four-door ‘coupoon’ bodies, and six-cylinder petrol, eight-cylinder petrol or six-pot diesel engines.
This is captain sensible: the four-door 840d xDrive Gran Coupe, which sits towards the more affordable end of the showroom range on price and promises to deliver against the brief of a traditional big, desirable grand tourer with an extra dose of pragmatism thrown into the mix. The four-door body is expected by BMW to be the most popular of the three with 8 Series buyers, for what it’s worth, while the straight-six diesel will be trumped for sales mix dominance only by the ‘40i’ straight-six petrol (which is also the only rear-driven ‘8er’ you can buy).
It was the two-door coupé equivalent of this car that underwent the full road test workout earlier this year, when we recorded plenty of praise for the efficiency, flexibility and cruising refinement of BMW’s multi-cylinder diesel motor and for the car’s smart, modern, restrained-yet-sophisticated cabin; while the steel sprung chassis left a little to be desired for GT-appropriate ride isolation but conjured more driver appeal than you might expect of a car so large.
Join the debate
Overdrive
Blimey!
Talk about Saunders damnig this car with faint parise!
Overdrive
Blimey!
Talk about Saunders damnig this car with faint parise!
xxxx
Park that 5 seater
That can't be far of 5.1 metres long, some 7 seaters are shorter!
s1mong
Is it really a 6 series
I do like BMWs but I can't help but feel that this car is handicapped by its underpinnings and its ambitions. It is trying to sit as a 7 series alternative but is based on the 5 series and I am sure will be easily mistaken for the new 4 series when it is launched.
Good job it accelerates nearly as fast it will no doubt depreciate.
beechie
Hmm...
What actual difference does it make whether it's 'based on' the 5 or the 7?
What are the differences between the 'underpinnings' of those cars and how do they affect the purchaser of an 8?
typos1
How the hell did they make it
How the hell did they make it weigh 2 tonnes !!?
Add your comment