New Panamera and Taycan to lead Porsche's EV future

Porsche is preparing to introduce a second generation of the wildly successful Porsche Taycan EV – and it will be twinned with an electric version of the Porsche Panamera as part of a new “electrified luxury” plan under which up to six electric models will be ushered in by the end of this decade.

Both new EVs are based on a sporting version of the Volkswagen Group’s Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which is being developed by Porsche.

The so-called SSP Sport structure adopts the backbone of the SSP architecture set to be used by other more volume-orientated electric Volkswagen Group models. However, it will be combined with what have been described to Autocar as “Porsche-specific modules”.

Among the key architectural developments being pushed by Porsche for the new SSP Sport platform is a low cabin floor, courtesy of a slimline battery pack, and rear footwells (or foot garages, as they’re known at Porsche) similar to those of the J1 platform used by the existing Taycan.

These are also described as being crucial to providing the electric Panamera with packaging comparable with the current Panamera’s and a low centre of gravity for optimised dynamics.

The electric Panamera will be sold alongside today’s combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid Panamera models, which are based on Porsche’s MSB platform. The engineering for the electric Panamera is twinned with that of the new Taycan, due out in 2027.

The Panamera EV is still in the infancy of development, but the suggestions are that it will have a wheelbase and overall length similar to those of the existing long-wheelbase Panamera sold in China (3100mm and 5199mm).

That would place it in direct competition with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and Lucid Air in terms of size.

By comparison, the existing Taycan has a 2900mm wheelbase and runs to 4963mm in length and the follow-up is likely to be similar – so the two models will be differentiated in size.

Although the electric Panamera and second-generation Taycan will be based on the SSP Sport platform, the new electric Porsche Macan and Porsche Cayenne SUVs will use the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which Porsche is developing with Audi.

The first car based on the SSP Sport platform, though, will be Porsche’s recently announced seventh model line: a five-metre-plus, seven-seat SUV that’s confirmed to make its debut “around the middle of the decade”.