New Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed with 454bhp V8

Performance SUV can hit 62mph in 4.5sec, and is available to order in both standard and Coupe forms from £85,930
11 June 2020

The GTS name has returned to the Porsche Cayenne, bringing with it a V8 to replace the last iteration’s twin-turbocharged V6. It’s also available in Coupé form for the first time.

The new GTS puts out 454bhp and 457lb ft of torque from a detuned version of the Cayenne Turbo's 542bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine. That's 20bhp and 14lb ft more than the old V6.

It's also sufficient for the 0-62mph sprint to be completed in 4.5sec (with the Sport Chrono pack fitted) and a top speed of 173mph. WLTP fuel economy and CO2 emissions are 20.0-21.2mpg and 301-319g/km for the regular SUV, 20.2-21.2mpg and 302-318g/km for the Coupé.

As is usual with this more sporting derivative, the GTS features a lower ride height than lesser Cayennes, by 20mm when on its standard steel springs or by 30mm with the optional three-chamber air suspension.

The Porsche Active Suspension Management system, with a bespoke tune for the GTS, is standard, alongside the Torque Vectoring Plus system. Satin black 21in alloy wheels reveal brakes (390mm front discs and 358mm rears) with red-painted callipers, while tungsten-carbide surface coating or a full ceramic setup are optionally available. Also on the options list are four-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation.

Externally, the GTS gets the Sport Design package as standard, adding black air intakes, side window trims, tailpipes and, unsurprisingly, GTS logos. The LED headlights and LED tail-light bar are also dark-tinted.

Porsche Cayenne

The need for a hot SUV to stand out has never been greater. Is the new Cayenne Turbo up to it, or does Land Rover's SVR division have the edge?

In addition, the GTS Coupé features an optional sports exhaust with two central oval tailpipes in place of the outer-positioned pipes on the standard GTS.

Inside, Alcantara features prominently throughout, along with dark-brushed aluminium and red detailing, while eight-way electronically adjustable sports seats with GTS logos are standard.

Both Cayenne GTS models can be ordered now, with first deliveries set to commence in July. Prices start at £85,930 for the regular SUV and £88,750 for the Coupé; approximately £15,000 less than the respective Turbo version.

