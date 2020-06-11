New Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed with 454bhp V8

The GTS name has returned to the Porsche Cayenne, bringing with it a V8 to replace the last iteration’s twin-turbocharged V6. It’s also available in Coupé form for the first time.

The new GTS puts out 454bhp and 457lb ft of torque from a detuned version of the Cayenne Turbo's 542bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine. That's 20bhp and 14lb ft more than the old V6.

It's also sufficient for the 0-62mph sprint to be completed in 4.5sec (with the Sport Chrono pack fitted) and a top speed of 173mph. WLTP fuel economy and CO2 emissions are 20.0-21.2mpg and 301-319g/km for the regular SUV, 20.2-21.2mpg and 302-318g/km for the Coupé.

As is usual with this more sporting derivative, the GTS features a lower ride height than lesser Cayennes, by 20mm when on its standard steel springs or by 30mm with the optional three-chamber air suspension.

The Porsche Active Suspension Management system, with a bespoke tune for the GTS, is standard, alongside the Torque Vectoring Plus system. Satin black 21in alloy wheels reveal brakes (390mm front discs and 358mm rears) with red-painted callipers, while tungsten-carbide surface coating or a full ceramic setup are optionally available. Also on the options list are four-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation.

Externally, the GTS gets the Sport Design package as standard, adding black air intakes, side window trims, tailpipes and, unsurprisingly, GTS logos. The LED headlights and LED tail-light bar are also dark-tinted.