New Porsche Boxster 25 Years revisits its roots

Porsche will mark the 25th anniversary of its Boxster with a limited-run variant based on the GTS 4.0.

The Boxster 25 Years, 1250 of which will be sold worldwide, is available to order now, priced £72,760 (including £10,000 worth of options). Deliveries will start in the spring.

Externally, the mid-engined model receives detail changes, such as the use of the copper-like ‘Neodyme’ colour – which Porsche used on the original Boxster concept in 1993 – for the front apron, side air intakes, badging and 20in two-tone wheels. As with that concept, the standard colour is GT Silver metallic, with black metallic and white metallic also offered.

As standard, the special Boxster has a red fabric top with ‘Boxster 25’ lettering. A black roof is also available.

Further revisions include high-gloss tailpipes, a black windscreen surround and an aluminium-look fuel filler cap.

Inside, Bordeaux leather is specified as standard to match the hood, although black leather is also available. Aluminium trim, unique door sill trims and 14-way electrically adjustable seats also feature.

The car’s naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine puts out 395bhp. Manual and PDK automatic gearboxes are offered, with the PDK enabling a 0-62mph time of 4.0sec and a top speed of 182mph.

