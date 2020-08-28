New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS set for November reveal

Porsche has confirmed that it will launch a hardcore 718 Cayman GT4 RS, releasing a video of the machine undergoing final evaluation testing at the Nürburgring.

Several development mules of the more focused version of the latest 718 Cayman GT4 have already been spied testing on the German circuit. Porsche will reveal the model, the first 718 to carry an RS badge, next month.

Porsche claims that a lightly disguised production version of the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS has lapped the 12.9-mile Nürburgring in 7min 9.300sec. On the shorter, 12.8-mile version of the circuit that Porsche has previously used for development, the model achieved a claimed 7min 4.511sec lap, which, the firm says, is 23.6sec faster than the regular 718 Cayman GT4.

The laps were completed by test driver Jorg Bergmeister, and the car was fitted with a full racing seat and optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.

Andreas Preuninger, Porsche's GT model line boss, promised that new model has "everything that characterises a genuine RS: lightweight construction, more downforce, more power and, of course, an even higher level of responsiveness and feedback to driver inputs."

Porsche has revealed no technical details of the machine, although both the new official images and previous spy shots showcase a number of bodywork additions for the RS.

At the front, there are versions of the Naca bonnet air ducts similar to those on the 911 GT2 RS, while the rear quarter windows have been replaced by slatted cooling vents. Blanking plates at the front suggest the hardcore Cayman will gain similar wing-mounted air outlets to its 911 GT3 RS sibling.

A large, bespoke rear wing – significantly larger than that of the standard GT4 - appears to be mounted higher and to use a new mounting design. Also changed over the standard GT4 are the wheels, which forego the traditional five-lug pattern in favour of a motorsport-inspired centre-lock mechanism that hints at the car's track potential.