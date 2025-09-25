BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Peugeot concept to preview next 208's square steering wheel
UP NEXT
Bentley starts testing 2027 'urban SUV' – its first EV

New Peugeot concept to preview next 208's square steering wheel

Polygon concept will feature Peugeot's Hypersquare steer-by-wire system, set for production next year

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 September 2025

Peugeot will preview the next 208 in November with a new concept called Polygon – and it's set to feature a square steering wheel that will be taken into production.

The concept will showcase the third generation of Peugeot's best-selling car and is expected to focus heavily on the future of the French brand’s interiors.

It will feature what is expected to be a near-production version of Peugeot’s rectangular Hypersquare steering wheel. The radical design was first previewed on the Inception concept of 2023.

The Hypersquare will use a steer-by-wire system – marking the first time a Stellantis car has used the technology.

Peugeot CEO Alain Favey said this will be “the next step in the saga of i-Cockpit”, Peugeot’s distinct interior design that utilises a small steering wheel set well below the instruments.

The new set-up – which is expected to be adopted across the range after its introduction in the 208 – is “about agility” and will give future Peugeots a unique driving feel, said Favey.

He added that the Polygon will feature a 21in 'floating' display, which is likely to be the same curved infotainment unit as in the 3008, suggesting the concept’s interior will be near production specification.

Little else is known about the Polygon, but Favey said “designers have worked with a lot of very, very creative ideas”, suggesting it could sport quite a conceptual look.

This would follow a similar vein to the Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo – the 789bhp sporty electric concept revealed in August that previews the next generation of the 208’s Corsa twin.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
nissan leaf 2025 jh 4 1600x1067 f8e122e6 c2ec 4f58 835b 7a1b89b7dd3a
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
8
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4
Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R

View all car reviews

Back to top

Like that concept, the Polygon is expected to sit on Stellantis’s incoming STLA Small platform.

While the new platform can accommodate either hybrid or electric powertrains, Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl recently confirmed to Autocar the next Corsa will be exclusively electric, suggesting the next 208 will be also.

The current second-generation, CMP-based ICE 208, therefore, is likely to stay in production alongside the new 208, given the unpredictability of the EV market.

Favey didn't outright confirm this, instead saying Peugeot is “committed to BEVs” but also “committed to a multi-energy offer”. “Our strategy is to leave the choice to the customer which energy they want to use.”

The new 208, due at the end of next year, is tipped to be the first car to sit on the STLA Small platform, followed by the new Corsa.

Both will continue to be built at Stellantis’s Zaragoza plant in Spain.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Renault cars for sale

 Renault Clio 1.5 Blue DCi S Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£9,995
46,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault CLIO 1.0 TCe Iconic Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£12,499
19,667miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault CAPTUR 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique S Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,495
90,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,995
59,926miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Austral 1.2 E-TECH Techno Esprit Alpine Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£25,998
12,947miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault CAPTUR 1.3 TCe ENERGY Iconic EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,994
39,834miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Esprit Alpine Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£17,580
16,296miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Zoe R135 52kWh GT Line Auto 5dr (i, Rapid Charge)
2020
£9,495
22,521miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,780
20,974miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 8078 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
nissan leaf 2025 jh 4 1600x1067 f8e122e6 c2ec 4f58 835b 7a1b89b7dd3a
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
8
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4
Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R

View all car reviews