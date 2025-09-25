Peugeot will preview the next 208 in November with a new concept called Polygon – and it's set to feature a square steering wheel that will be taken into production.

The concept will showcase the third generation of Peugeot's best-selling car and is expected to focus heavily on the future of the French brand’s interiors.

It will feature what is expected to be a near-production version of Peugeot’s rectangular Hypersquare steering wheel. The radical design was first previewed on the Inception concept of 2023.

The Hypersquare will use a steer-by-wire system – marking the first time a Stellantis car has used the technology.

Peugeot CEO Alain Favey said this will be “the next step in the saga of i-Cockpit”, Peugeot’s distinct interior design that utilises a small steering wheel set well below the instruments.

The new set-up – which is expected to be adopted across the range after its introduction in the 208 – is “about agility” and will give future Peugeots a unique driving feel, said Favey.

He added that the Polygon will feature a 21in 'floating' display, which is likely to be the same curved infotainment unit as in the 3008, suggesting the concept’s interior will be near production specification.

Little else is known about the Polygon, but Favey said “designers have worked with a lot of very, very creative ideas”, suggesting it could sport quite a conceptual look.

This would follow a similar vein to the Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo – the 789bhp sporty electric concept revealed in August that previews the next generation of the 208’s Corsa twin.