New Ora saloon confirmed for UK with up to 394bhp

Chinese electric brand Ora has officially revealed its next car - a saloon that will go on sale in the UK next year as a rival to the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Codenamed EC24 but named the Ora Good Cat in China, the EV has been on sale in its native country since late last year. It was presented in the UK today and its official name will be announced at a later date.

The Good Cat will be sold alongside the smaller Ora Cat when orders open here at the start of 2024 with a choice of two battery sizes and both two- and all-wheel drive. In its most powerful guise, the Good Cat produces 394bhp and 501lb ft of torque, which propels the saloon from 0-62mph in 4.4sec.

Ora hasn’t revealed in-depth specifications yet but confirmed the Good Cat will feature a range of over 300 miles (WLTP). In China, the model is sold with an 83kWh battery, which is likely to be available here.

Equipment includes a 12.3in central touchscreen, remote control via the Ora app, face ID opening and starting and a panoramic sunroof. Ambient lighting and synthetic seats are also standard. Heated and ventilated seats with massage functions will also be available later, and level three autonomous capabilities are also likely.

The car was previewed at the Paris motor show by the near-production-ready Next Cat concept. Pricing will be revealed later this year, but Ora says it “will be competitive to brands like Tesla, Hyundai and Kia”.

Speaking to Autocar at the Paris motor show earlier this year, Fei Yao, Ora's Europe boss, said: “The Funky Cat is the volume car and the Next Cat will be the flagship that can powerfully upgrade the brand position and image for Ora.”

The Funky Cat, which is pitched against electric cars like the Volkswagen ID 3 and MG 4, launched with a price of £31,995 and comes with a 48kWh battery for a range of 193 miles.

The price has increased since the beginning of May when it was first announced due to the loss of the £1500 purchase grant in the UK.

The brand also showed a GT variant of the Funky Cat in Paris that indicated a future trim level, possibly linked to larger battery sizes planned for later in its cycle.

Ora will introduce a compact electric SUV in 2024, too, as part of its new-model offensive in European markets, including the UK, said Yao. The brand plans to launch one model a year for Europe as it seeks to expand its footprint. Small cars will also follow. “HQ has already received our requirements for the small SUV and a small car and they are working on it,” said Yao.

Ora is part of the Great Wall group, which is developing the new electric Mini along with BMW.