New MG ZS revealed as sub-£22k hybrid crossover

MG's big-selling ZS crossover returns for a second generation, with a bold new look inside and out, a wide-reaching technological revamp and a sub-£22,000 hybrid option.

Redesigned in line with the recently launched HS flagship and 3 supermini, and featuring more upmarket cabin materials and kit, the revived ZS will arrive in the UK in October with a new electrified petrol powertrain that replaces the outgoing car's pure-ICE arrangement.

Shared with the 3, it pairs a 101bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 134bhp electric motor in the gearbox for a combined 194bhp, giving a 0-62mph time of 8.7 seconds. Electric power is supplied by a 1.83kWh battery under the rear seat, which is charged using a small motor-generator.

The system is good for 55.4mpg on the combined cycle and emissions 115g/km of CO2 - compared to 42.7mpg and 149g/km from the pure petrol it replaces.

It is priced from £21,995 in entry-level SE trim, which substantially undercuts the hybrid versions of the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Hyundai Kona to make it one of the cheapest electrified SUVs on the market.

Standard kit includes LED lighting at both ends, a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen, a 7in digital gauge cluster, rear parking camera, automatic headlights and keyless entry.

Trophy trim, which costs an extra £25000, adds rear privacy glass, larger 18in alloys, faux leather seats (heated in the front, an electrically adjustable driver's seat and a 360deg camera.

The outgoing ZS has been MG's – and one of the UK's – best-selling cars. Since launching in 2017, it has notched up 102,000 sales here, and last year it outsold key rivals including the Dacia Duster, Skoda Kamiq and Seat Arona.

The electric MG ZS EV is tipped to enter a new generation shortly, too, but while it will broadly share the hybrid's design and interior, it will be based on the same MSP architecture as the MG 4 hatchback and Cyberster sports car.