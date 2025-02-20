Electric and hybrid models based on Mercedes-Benz’s new MMA compact car platform will be priced at similar levels, CEO Ola Källenius has said.

Mercedes will reveal the production electric version of the new CLA saloon on the MMA platform next month, ahead of deliveries in the summer, then the hybrid version will follow later in the year.

Savings of up 30% in battery pack producton have helped Mercedes reduce the cost of the electric version by around 15%. This means the EV will have “roughly similar pricing” to the hybrid combustion engine version, Källenius said.

Currently Mercedes doesn’t offer an electric version of the CLA saloon, but the EQA electric compact crossover costs over £10,000 more than the petrol and diesel GLA equivalents, with a starting price of £49,750.

Mercedes will offer four body shapes atop the MMA platform with both hybrid and electric drivetrain options: saloon and shooting brake versions of the CLA and replacements for the GLA/EQA and bigger GLB/EQB crossovers.

The company estimated that MMA-based models will account for a quarter of its sales globally, totalling some 500,000, once all the models have been launched.

Mercedes said the “uncompromising” MMA platform allows for a front-wheel-drive layout for hybrids without compromising the packaging for EVs.

The cheapest EVs will be offered with a lower-cost 58kWh LFP battery, while a 85kWh NMC pack will give a maximum range of around 440 miles.

Mercedes' new electric drive unit comes with a two-speed transmission to help deliver a claimed cruising efficiency of more than 5mpkWh. A second electric motor creates a four-wheel-drive option.

The new CLA will be the first car to feature the latest version of Mercedes Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which includes the AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant.

Mercedes also said it had worked to cut the costs on the mild-hybrid CLA, which pairs a 48V starter-generation with the new 'M252' 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, driving through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The company has promised “diesel levels of efficiency” from the mild hybrid.