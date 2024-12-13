The Austrian ski resort of Hochgurgl is 2150 metres above sea level - roughly equivalent to two Mount Snowdons or nearly three Burj Khalifas. When we visit in early December, temperatures on the exposed, wind-chilled summit of the road that winds up from here and across the Italian border – usually closed for winter – have reached a balmy peak of -15dec C by mid-morning.

The wind is unforgivingly biting and the road completely covered in thick, heavily compacted snow. There are darker patches that you might mistake for the safe, grippy refuge of uncovered Tarmac, but more fool he who seeks traction on this blackest of black ice.

We’re here partly because “driving on this road is cool”, admits Mercedes-Benz CLA project leader Oliver Zolke as he casually lets the back step out midway through a particularly icy hairpin, but primarily because it’s the best environment for showing off three defining characteristics of the newly electric saloon: "The ability of the recuperation, the traction and uphill acceleration, and the softness of the suspension”.

From the passenger seat, the third-generation CLA feels to all intents and purposes finished. Camouflage cloaks the finer design details outside and the obligatory black bedsheet shields the dashboard from view, but Zolke says it’s “99% there” ahead of an unveiling in March and a launch around summer, with just “some homework” to do on the software and user interface.

Even with much still left to the imagination, it’s clear just how closely this car will be to the pleasingly proportioned concept from last year - right down to the full-width digital display we can see peeking through the gaps in the sheeting. For better or worse.

Our test car is the range-topping four-wheel-drive model (Mercedes-Benz CLA 4Matic with EQ Technology, to give its full name), equipped with a 268bhp motor on the rear axle and another with 107bhp at the front. Mercedes has yet to confirm a combined output, but bank on around 375bhp, which should give it a slight accelerative edge over the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD and the dual-motor Hyundai Ioniq 6.