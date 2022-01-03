New Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is hyper-efficient EV saloon

The new Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept is claimed to set new energy efficiency benchmarks to get a “real-world range of more than 620 miles” – 167 more than the EQS flagship EV.

The rakish compact saloon is the latest in a long line of design studies made public by Mercedes-Benz. It has been conceived to challenge existing EV principles in a programme aimed at hatching new ideas, processes and innovations for adoption on upcoming EVs. But asked what would stop Mercedes putting the radical concept itself into production, chief technology officer Markus Schäfer told Autocar: "Basically, not much. You can have a spin with it in a few months."

Schäfer noted that the concept is a running and driving protoype, which even uses a version of the existing MBUX infotainment system. It uses a prototype of Mercedes-Benz's next-generation EV drivetrain, with innovative battery technology that will enter production in 2024.

"There are many, many elements of the vehicle which are very close to moving into series production," he added. "We can look at the shape and form of the vehicle, and we are very close to the series car that we are going to see in 2024 with all the ingredients to make it one of the most efficient electric vehicles that exists".

Chief designer Gordon Wagener confirmed that the EQXX is "at least one segment smaller" than the recently revealed EQE, hinting at its eventual production potential as an electric equivalent to the C-Class, which Autocar has previously reported is due around that time, likely using the all-new MMA platform for compact and mid-sized EVs.

Despite conforming to all existing German roadworthiness regulations and providing seating for four adults, the EQXX is claimed to set a new record for aerodynamic efficiency, with a drag rating of below 0.18Cd. This compares with the 0.20Cd of the EQS.

The development programme for the EQXX is said to have seen key contributions from UK-based Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, which builds the complex V6 turbo-hybrid powertrains for Mercedes’ Formula 1 cars.