Mercedes-Benz reveals futuristic Vision AVTR concept

“We carefully studied the vision James Cameron took with the film Avatar and applied it to our latest concept car,” said Köhl. “Human-centred design means more than containing people within an interior. We’ve taken a whole new approach. There are no straight lines anywhere. It’s all curves, with a lightness and transparency we think will play an important role in the future.”

Köhl, who is credited with influencing the look of many of Mercedes-Benz’s more recent concepts, says the firm’s designers met with the set designers of the Avatar movie to discuss how nature could play a more influential role in the design of future models when creating the new concept.

“We would not normally do this in car design,” he told Autocar. “But in this case we felt a need to get more closely connected with nature. The whole premise of Avatar was of creatures adapted to their surroundings and we’ve attempted to mirror this approach with the Vision AVTR.”

Among the more flamboyant elements featured on the concept are 33 individual ‘bionic flaps’ reminiscent of scales of reptiles that deploy from the rear bodywork to alter the aerodynamics.

Conventional round tyres are also replaced by spherical tyres for increased manoeuvrability and less impact on the surroundings, according to Köhl.

The new concept has been conceived to move sideways at approximately 30deg due to its ability to drive the front and rear axles in the same or opposite direction. This ‘crab movement’ is designed to provide it with maximum agility.

Inside, the Vision AVTR sets out to integrate its occupants on a deeper level than Mercedes-Benz models of today with a new hologram-based interface system that, in combination with autonomous driving technology, does away with the need for a steering wheel and traditional controls.

The curvaceous design of the dashboard and seats have been influenced by the shape of waves and flowers, according to Mercedes-Benz’s head of interior design, Hartmut Sinkwitz. It also uses vegan Dinamica leather for the upholstery, with sustainable Karuun wood on the floor.

To reinforce the links with nature, the digital elements of the interior are offset with a range of natural materials, including Karuun, which is created from rattan grown and harvested by hand in Indonesia.

The Vision AVTR is envisaged to be powered by an electric motor powered by a graphene-based recycled organic cell battery free of rare earths and metals.

