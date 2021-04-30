New Mercedes-AMG One hypercar production to begin in 2022

The oft-delayed Mercedes-AMG One hypercar will finally go into production around the middle of next year, the firm has confirmed.

Mercedes-Benz's performance division has written to customers who have ordered the 1000bhp-plus Formula 1-derived hypercar with the news that the build of the first of the 275 models will comence in 2022, finally signalling the realisation of the project after a string of delays.

The original Project One concept was first revealed four years ago, but the development was said to have been beset by delays due to the complexities of adapting the F1-derived hybrid powertrain for the street. But Mercedes-AMG has been working to resolve those problems, with the car spied testing on public roads earlier this year and being presented on the firm's stand at the Munich motor show last month.

The much-hyped vehicle is intended to showcase the performance poetrnail of Mercedes-AMG's hybrid and electrified technology. An earlier official video showed the long-awaited Ferrari SF90 rival being driven at speed around a test track, and gives a closer look at its comprehensive aero package and cabin design. It also reveals that the One joined Mercedes-AMG's 2021 Formula 1 racer in adopting the new 'E Performance' moniker, which will replace EQ Power+ as the designation for the brand's performance hybrids.

The 1000bhp-plus all-wheel drive model, which uses a hybridised 1.6-litre V6 adapted from that of Mercedes-AMG’s championship-winning 2017 Formula 1 car, was originally due in early 2019. It is understood that date was pushed back because of engineering struggles that have included getting the complex powertrain to comply with WLTP emissions standards using a petrol particulate filter without compromising performance.

Problems also occurred with the F1-based engine’s idle speed, which is around 5000rpm in race spec. Engineers were tasked with making the unit run properly at an idle speed of around 1200rpm, described as a “tremendous challenge”.