New Mercedes-AMG One hypercar production to begin in 2022
New Mercedes-AMG One hypercar production to begin in 2022

The F1-based hypercar, which will spearhead AMG's new 'E Performance' hybrid offensive, will finally start to roll off the production line next year
James Attwood, digital editor
14 October 2021

The oft-delayed Mercedes-AMG One hypercar will finally go into production around the middle of next year, the firm has confirmed.

Mercedes-Benz's performance division has written to customers who have ordered the 1000bhp-plus Formula 1-derived hypercar with the news that the build of the first of the 275 models will comence in 2022, finally signalling the realisation of the project after a string of delays.

The original Project One concept was first revealed four years ago, but the development was said to have been beset by delays due to the complexities of adapting the F1-derived hybrid powertrain for the street. But Mercedes-AMG has been working to resolve those problems, with the car spied testing on public roads earlier this year and being presented on the firm's stand at the Munich motor show last month.

The much-hyped vehicle is intended to showcase the performance poetrnail of Mercedes-AMG's hybrid and electrified technology. An earlier official video showed the long-awaited Ferrari SF90 rival being driven at speed around a test track, and gives a closer look at its comprehensive aero package and cabin design. It also reveals that the One joined Mercedes-AMG's 2021 Formula 1 racer in adopting the new 'E Performance' moniker, which will replace EQ Power+ as the designation for the brand's performance hybrids. 

The 1000bhp-plus all-wheel drive model, which uses a hybridised 1.6-litre V6 adapted from that of Mercedes-AMG’s championship-winning 2017 Formula 1 car, was originally due in early 2019. It is understood that date was pushed back because of engineering struggles that have included getting the complex powertrain to comply with WLTP emissions standards using a petrol particulate filter without compromising performance.

Problems also occurred with the F1-based engine’s idle speed, which is around 5000rpm in race spec. Engineers were tasked with making the unit run properly at an idle speed of around 1200rpm, described as a “tremendous challenge”.

Development targets include the engine delivering “perfectly in terms of everyday performance” and being able to operate solely in all-electric mode for up to 16 miles. It is not yet clear if the car will be able to meet the concept’s performance claims of a 218mph top speed and 0-124mph in six seconds.

Tthe firm is likely to attempt some sort of lap record at the Nurbürgring once tuning is complete.

The One has retained much of the 2017 concept car’s design. Minor revisions to aerodynamic functions are visible and they could change again before production, with track testing focused on calibrating the active aero components such as the louvres, air outlets in the front wings and rear spoiler.

Further details of the One have yet to be given. However, customers have been told to expect their cars to be delivered “throughout” 2021.

Just 275 examples will be produced, and all have now been sold for a price of €2.27 million (£2.06m).

22
QuestionEverything 4 May 2021
The styling is soooo generic. This could be from any one of those tiny niche carmakers that launch cars everyone forgets after a week.
jason_recliner 2 May 2021
@ Lady Gaga I'm not sure "sensible" is the look MB is going for here!
gagaga 1 May 2021

Would have been far more sensible to have made a 3 litre V6 as a chimera of the 4L V8 from the SLS with the latest bits from the A45s motor, Could have had 675BHP+ (666?).  Bolt on the F1 electrical bits and it would have been faster than this, more tractable, more driveable and wouldn't need an engine replacement at 25,000 miles.

