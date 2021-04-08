BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mazda MX-5 Venture special edition launched

Mazda has confirmed 160 examples of special-edition roadster for the UK, priced at £27,615
Joe Holding
News
2 mins read
8 April 2021

A limited-run Venture edition of the Mazda MX-5 roadster will arrive in dealerships later this month, with 160 examples earmarked for the UK.

Priced at £27,615, the Venture is based on Mazda’s Sport trim, over which it carries a £1260 premium. It adds Deep Crystal Blue Mica paint, a grey fabric roof and silver paint for the door mirrors and roll hoops. Inside, the seats are finished in a unique Light Stone Nappa leather.

Other than these cosmetic changes, the Venture is identical to the MX-5 Sport. Riding on 16in alloy wheels, the car is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 130bhp and features a six-speed manual gearbox. On the standard car, this results in 0-62mph in 8.3sec and a top speed of 127mph, while combined fuel economy is given as 44.8mpg.

Apple CarPlay is standard across the line-up, while Sport models come with heated seats, a DAB digital radio, rain-sensing front wipers, an automatically dimming rear-view mirror and keyless entry, among other features.

Sport trim is a step up from entry-level SE-L, sitting below Sport Tech and range-topping GT Sport Tech.

“When it comes to driver engagement, the current-generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car,” said Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda Motors UK.

“The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon, and it embodies all that is great about our products. Its fun-to-drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for over 30 years, and the 2021 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable world-class sports car.”

The MX-5 Venture will land on these shores just as dealerships are beginning to reopen. Non-essential retailers were told to shut their doors early in January after a steep rise in the number of people contracting Covid-19 in the UK.

Mazda says it will be operating ‘touch-free’ showrooms when they reopen on 12 April, with hand-sanitisers and social-distancing markers in place to help limit the risk of virus transmission. Keys and cars will be cleaned regularly to enable test drives to resume.

Peter Cavellini 8 April 2021

Runout edition?, maybe an EV MX5 even?

