New Lotus Emeya brings 905bhp for £129,950

Lotus has confirmed pricing for the new Emeya, with the electric super-saloon starting from £94,950 in the UK and rising to £129,950 for the 905bhp R range-topper.

Carrying the torch from the 1990 Lotus Carlton into the electric era, the Emeya arrives shortly after Lotus revealed its first SUV, the Eletre, as part of a new family of lifestyle-oriented electric cars engineered and built in Wuhan, China.

The Emeya is based on Lotus’s new Electric Premium Architecture. This bespoke structure is adaptable to suit various car segments as well as different battery sizes, electric motors, component layouts and intelligent driving technologies.

Although these new-era EVs are entirely unrelated to the sports cars Lotus still builds in Hethel, outstanding performance remains a priority for them. As a result, the fastest Emeya packs a dual-motor powertrain that sends up to 905bhp and 726lb ft through all four wheels. That’s sufficient for 0-62mph in under 2.8sec, matching the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and making the Emeya one of the quickest four-doors on the market.

Specifications for the entry-level Emeya and mid-rung Emeya S have yet to be announced, but they are expected to match the equivalent Eletre models, which get 603bhp and a claimed 0-62mph time of 4.5sec.

The Emeya has a 102kWh battery pack that officially yields a range of up to 379 miles. Charging is possible at rates of up to 350kW, enabling a 93-mile range boost in just five minutes at the fastest chargers, according to Lotus. Refilling from 10-80% is said to take as little as 18 minutes.

The Emeya is not solely about big numbers and brute force, though. Its standard-fit air suspension system scans the road ahead 1000 times per second and actively responds to the harshness of its surface by priming the dampers at each corner of the car appropriately.

Lotus’s performance saloon also features an abundance of active aerodynamic elements, including the grille, rear diffuser and a rear spoiler that is 100mm wider than the Eletre’s and extends at speed to enhance stability.