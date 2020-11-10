Hyundai Kona Electric given bolder look and more kit

The Hyundai Kona Electric SUV has followed its petrol-engined sibling in receiving refreshed styling and a raft of technology upgrades for 2021.

The most dramatic of the changes is the removal of the grille panel, with the EV adopting a smooth front that sets it apart more obviously from the regular Kona.

That car’s new narrow LED daytime-running lights and redesigned headlights are carried over, however, as are the wraparound body crease and aerodynamics-enhancing lower air inlets. The rear end has largely been left untouched, but subtly reshaped lights help to distinguish it from the old car.

The Kona Electric now has a 10.25in digital dial display as standard, while a recent update ushered in an optional same-sized touchscreen, up from the standard 8.0in one. In addition, rear passengers now gain heated seats and a new USB port.

Upgrades to Hyundai’s Bluelink connectivity service bring voice control, remote charging to benefit from off-peak energy rates and remote climate control to preheat the car if it’s plugged in.

The Kona Electric remains available with a 39.2kWh battery and a 134bhp motor for a 189-mile range or a 64kWh battery and a 201bhp motor for a 300-mile range.

New safety features for 2021 include blindspot assistance, rear cross-traffic assistance, safe exit warning and eCall, which automatically alerts the emergency services in the event of an accident.

The updated car is due on sale by March. Pricing has yet to be revealed, but we expect a slight increase on the current starting price of £30,150 (after the £3000 government grant).

READ MORE

New-look Hyundai Kona gains N Line trim, mild-hybrid options

Video: Hot Hyundai Kona N seen testing at the Nurburgring

Hyundai i20 N targets Fiesta ST with 201bhp