New look for 2024 Audi Q8 and hot SQ8

Audi’s Q8 flagship SUV heads into 2024 with wide-ranging technology upgrades, an improvement in perceived quality, and a simpler exterior design.

Following the lead of the recently updated Audi Q8 E-tron, the German brand's BMW X7 rival is offered with subtle styling changes including matrix LED lights, smoother surfacing, larger front air intakes for a more aggressive look and a new exhaust system promising an enhanced engine note.

The most obvious visual tweak is the redesigned grille, which receives a new look specific to Audi's flagship cars, featuring vertical inlays with a brushed aluminium effect. Meanwhile, higher-trim cars get colour-coded body trim for a more minimalist look.

Power comes from largely the same range of engines as before, with the hot SQ8 using the same 4.0-litre, 500bhp twin-turbocharged V8 used in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, with cylinder deactivation that allows it to run on four cylinders.

Autocar understands the even hotter RS Q8 will receive a similar suite of upgrades in the coming months, but there's no word yet on any changes for its 592bhp V8

Sitting below the SQ8 is the Q8 60 TFSI, which uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 with 335bhp for a 0-62mph time of 5.6sec. All V6 engines make use of mild-hybrid tech, which allows the engine to switch off and coast for up to 40 seconds in low-demand situations.

The diesel options also remain the same as before. The base 45 TDI gets a 227bhp 3.0-litre V6, with the 50 TDI using the same engine tuned to 282bhp, to shave the 0-62mph time by a second to 6.1sec. Top speeds are 140mph and 150mph respectively.