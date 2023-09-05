BACK TO ALL NEWS
New look for 2024 Audi Q8 and hot SQ8
New look for 2024 Audi Q8 and hot SQ8

Redesign and trick new lights for Audi’s flagship SUV, due imminently from £75,000
Jonathan Bryce
5 September 2023

Audi’s Q8 flagship SUV heads into 2024 with wide-ranging technology upgrades, an improvement in perceived quality, and a simpler exterior design.

Following the lead of the recently updated Audi Q8 E-tron, the German brand's BMW X7 rival is offered with subtle styling changes including matrix LED lights, smoother surfacing, larger front air intakes for a more aggressive look and a new exhaust system promising an enhanced engine note.

The most obvious visual tweak is the redesigned grille, which receives a new look specific to Audi's flagship cars, featuring vertical inlays with a brushed aluminium effect. Meanwhile, higher-trim cars get colour-coded body trim for a more minimalist look. 

Power comes from largely the same range of engines as before, with the hot SQ8 using the same 4.0-litre, 500bhp twin-turbocharged V8 used in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, with cylinder deactivation that allows it to run on four cylinders.

 

Autocar understands the even hotter RS Q8 will receive a similar suite of upgrades in the coming months, but there's no word yet on any changes for its 592bhp V8

Sitting below the SQ8 is the Q8 60 TFSI, which uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 with 335bhp for a 0-62mph time of 5.6sec. All V6 engines make use of mild-hybrid tech, which allows the engine to switch off and coast for up to 40 seconds in low-demand situations. 

The diesel options also remain the same as before. The base 45 TDI gets a 227bhp 3.0-litre V6, with the 50 TDI using the same engine tuned to 282bhp, to shave the 0-62mph time by a second to 6.1sec. Top speeds are 140mph and 150mph respectively.

To help give the car more of a brooding presence, the Q8's headlights are available with redesigned matrix LEDs to make the front of the car look wider. The driver is able to choose between one of four 'light signatures' using the infotainment system.

They make use of 61 OLED segments (in place of the 10 on the smaller Q4 E-tron), and have the ability to provide specific warning signs to fellow road users and give a range of bespoke styles for each driver, or signatures.

The rear lights have also been restyled with gloss trim, with Audi's new dechromed badge integrated into the light bar. The car makes use of Audi's Dynamic Light function, first introduced on the Q6 E-tron, which can depict a red triangular warning symbol on the rear lights, in combination with the hazard lights, to warn other drivers of obstructions. 

Much like the outside, changes have been kept to a minimum on the inside. The Q8 receives three new trim options: Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chili Red, all of which have a metallic finish. Five new alloy designs are available, ranging from 21in to 23in.

The car's infotainment system is now able to run third-party apps for the first time, allowing the driver to stream services from Amazon Music or Spotify. The Audi virtual cockpit display has also been given sharper graphics.

Final UK prices have yet to be announced, but Autocar understands the Q8 range will open at around £75,000, rising to roughly £95,000 for the SQ8.

Deputy 5 September 2023

Who actually understands cars in Autocar and Audi?  The SQ8 hasn't been a diesel for 3 years!!

Charlesphilli 5 September 2023

I know! And its has never been a 3.0 diesel.

