The Kia K4 – the brand's indirect replacement for the previous Ceed – has landed in UK showrooms priced from £25,995.

The brand's Volkswagen Golf rival will initially be offered with a choice of turbocharged 1.0-litre and 1.6-litre petrol engines, with an additional hybrid powertrain due next year. The entry-level unit produces 113bhp and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The 1.6-litre unit, offered with either 148bhp or 178bhp, will be paired exclusively with the seven-speed auto.

Inside, the K4 draws heavily on the electric Kia EV4, with a large dashboard-mounted display that integrates two 12.3in screens – one for instrumentation and the other for the infotainment system – into one panel.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity are included as standard and there are physical switches for key functions, such as the climate control temperature and fan speed, audio volume and hazard lights.

Kia claims the K4 majors on practicality, having been designed to maximise rear legroom and with a high roofline for generous head room. Boot space measures 438 litres.

Whereas the Ceed was built in Slovakia, the K4 is made in Mexico. The new EV4 hatchback has already taken the Ceed's place at the Žilina plant.

The K4 saloon that's offered in the US isn't likely to make it to the UK or Europe, given dwindling demand for the body shape. However, an extended estate version has previously been spotted testing in Germany, suggesting a rival for the Toyota Corolla, Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308 estates could be on the cards.