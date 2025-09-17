BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Kia K4 lands in UK showrooms priced from £26k
UP NEXT
Lexus RZ with 'manual' gearbox and steer-by-wire on sale at £68k

New Kia K4 lands in UK showrooms priced from £26k

Indirect Ceed replacement brings up to 178bhp and a manual gearbox option

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 October 2025

The Kia K4 – the brand's indirect replacement for the previous Ceed – has landed in UK showrooms priced from £25,995.

The brand's Volkswagen Golf rival will initially be offered with a choice of turbocharged 1.0-litre and 1.6-litre petrol engines, with an additional hybrid powertrain due next year. The entry-level unit produces 113bhp and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

The 1.6-litre unit, offered with either 148bhp or 178bhp, will be paired exclusively with the seven-speed auto.

Inside, the K4 draws heavily on the electric Kia EV4, with a large dashboard-mounted display that integrates two 12.3in screens – one for instrumentation and the other for the infotainment system – into one panel. 

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity are included as standard and there are physical switches for key functions, such as the climate control temperature and fan speed, audio volume and hazard lights.

Kia claims the K4 majors on practicality, having been designed to maximise rear legroom and with a high roofline for generous head room. Boot space measures 438 litres.

Whereas the Ceed was built in Slovakia, the K4 is made in Mexico. The new EV4 hatchback has already taken the Ceed's place at the Žilina plant. 

The K4 saloon that's offered in the US isn't likely to make it to the UK or Europe, given dwindling demand for the body shape. However, an extended estate version has previously been spotted testing in Germany, suggesting a rival for the Toyota Corolla, Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308 estates could be on the cards.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
Aston Martin DBX review 2025 001
Aston Martin DBX S
Aston Martin DBX S
Corvette E RAY review 2025 001
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
8
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Tesla Model Y review 2025 5001 front cornering
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Kia Ceed review front driving

Kia Ceed

Will it be third time lucky for Kia’s Europe-only hatchback - or are established rivals from Ford, VW, Seat and Honda still the better buy?

Read our review
Back to top

Nonetheless, the arrival of the K4 hatchback represents Kia redoubling its efforts in the C-segment as it chases market share given up by rivals such as Ford, which will end production of the Focus in November.

Ted Lee, Kia’s executive vice-president, told Autocar earlier this year that there was still “big volume” for such models in Europe.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used BMW M5 2017-2023 cars for sale

 BMW 5 SERIES 4.4 V8 Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£43,985
32,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW M5 4.4i V8 Competition Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£43,490
45,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW M5 4.4i V8 Competition Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£43,948
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW M5 4.4 V8 Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£38,199
44,121miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW M5 4.4 V8 Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£42,000
32,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 SERIES 4.4 V8 Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£40,989
37,717miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 5 SERIES 4.4i V8 Competition Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£63,900
10,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW M5 4.4i V8 Competition Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£67,990
17,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW M5 4.4 V8 Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£41,995
36,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 202 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
ianp55 1 October 2025

Well done Kia a good looking car sold at a very keen price and coupled with a seven year warrenty that should sell well here,it'll be interesting to see what the estate version looks like.  

Bar room lawyer 18 September 2025

Hello FORD, have you noticed that your competitors appear to have a FOCUS on what the customer wants and will buy...

scottymcscottface 17 September 2025

Cool thing. They just need to stick a 75kw battery pack in it, make it 4wd 

and charge 75% more but still less than the leccy Audi Q6.

Bingo! I should do their product strategy.

tman247 18 September 2025

I assume that's sarcasm? Great to see Kia shipping a petrol, which would indicate they realise there are many potential buyers who have no interest in electric.

Latest Reviews

Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review
Jeep Compass EV review 2025 001
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
Aston Martin DBX review 2025 001
Aston Martin DBX S
Aston Martin DBX S
Corvette E RAY review 2025 001
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
8
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Tesla Model Y review 2025 5001 front cornering
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y

View all car reviews