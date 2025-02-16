BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Kia EV4 revealed with choice of hatch or saloon bodystyles

Latest entrant to Kia's range of bespoke EVs fills the gap between the EV3 hatchback and EV5 crossover

Felix Page
16 February 2025

Kia has revealed the production design for its Volkswagen ID 3-rivalling EV4, ahead of a launch later this year.

Little changed from the concept shown in 2023, the EV4 arrives to fill the gap between the EV3 hatchback and the EV5 SUV that's due to launch in Europe soon.

It will be sold primarily as a five-door hatch in Europe, where it will be a natural rival to the ID 3 as well as the Hyundai Kona Electric, Renault Mégane E-Tech and the Mini Aceman. The four-door fastback, designed mainly for other global markets, looks to keep the same wheelbase but add a more rakish rear end, and with it some extra boot capacity.

The brand hasn't given any specifications for the EV4 yet, but it will share its E-GMP platform with Kia's other bespoke EVs, and thus be offered with a choice of either 58kWh or 81kWh batteries and either front- or four-wheel drive. It should tout a maximum range of more than 350 miles, but is likely to stick with 400V charging for top-up speeds of up to 128kW - as with the EV3 and EV5. 

All Kia EVs are destined to receive hot GT versions, so a 4WD range-topper with power and pace to match the Tesla Model 3 Performance is expected down the line.

Details of the interior remain under wraps, but the EV4 concept revealed in 2023 gives a good idea of what to expect, with a sleek, minimalist dashboard topped by a wraparound digital display, a step-through front cabin and a focus on upmarket textiles throughout.

The EV4 will be fully detailed on 27 February at Kia's annual EV Day showcase, where it will also reveal a concept for the EV2, a sub-four-metre electric hatchback that will take on the Volkswagen ID 2 and Renault 5 next year, with a start price of around £25,000.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

