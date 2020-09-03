BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Hyundai Tucson: teaser pics show bold new design

Fourth-generation SUV is set for major overhaul, with new-look design and high-tech interior overhaul
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
3 September 2020

Hyundai has given the first official glimpse of the new Tucson ahead of its unveiling on 15 September, promising a “revolutionary redesign” for the SUV.

The Korean manufacturer has released a series of teaser images previewing both the exterior and interior styling of the fourth-generation Nissan Qashqai rival, which Hyundai says reflects an “avant-garde Parametric Dynamics design theme”.

The exterior teaser photos show that the Tucson will be given a bold new front grille along with bold front lights referred to as ‘parametric hidden lights’. The daytime running lights are integrated into the grille, with Hyundai saying they will only be visible when switched on.

The new Tucson's interior showcases Hyundai’s vision of a “dual cockpit layout”, with a large portrait-angled touchscreen built into the centre of the dashboard and minimal use of physical switchgear. 

Sangyup Lee, Hyundai’s global design boss, said that the new Tucson’s design continued the marque’s Senuous Sportiness design language. He added: “With there all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai’s unstoppable forward momentum.” 

Hyundai says the new Tucson is bigger and wider than its predecessor, with a stretched wheelbase to provide a “couple-like character”.

The new Tucson has previously been spied testing, although few details have emerged about powertrain and technical details. It's expected that the engine range will feature a greater number of electrified options.

The third-generation Tucson has been on sale in the UK since 2015.

