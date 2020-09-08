New Hyundai Tucson completes testing ahead of reveal next week

Hyundai has completed the final stages of its testing programe for the new Tucson ahead of its unveiling on 15 September, promising a “revolutionary redesign” for the SUV.
In recent months, the fourth-generation Tucson has been tested on the Nurburgring, in Sweden, around The Alps and in the south of Spain as it gears up to take on the Nissan Qashqai. Most recently, Hyundai was testing the SUV's towing capacity on mountain roads in Austria, and has released a series of images showing a camouflaged prototype with a trailer.
The latest pictures follow official teaser images that recently previewed both the exterior and interior styling of the Tucson, which Hyundai says reflects an “avant-garde Parametric Dynamics design theme”.
The exterior teaser photos show that the Tucson will be given a bold new front grille along with bold front lights referred to as ‘parametric hidden lights’. The daytime running lights are integrated into the grille, with Hyundai saying they will only be visible when switched on.
The new Tucson's interior showcases Hyundai’s vision of a “dual cockpit layout”, with a large portrait-angled touchscreen built into the centre of the dashboard and minimal use of physical switchgear.
Sangyup Lee, Hyundai’s global design boss, said that the new Tucson’s design continued the marque’s Senuous Sportiness design language. He added: “With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai’s unstoppable forward momentum.”
Hyundai says the new Tucson is bigger and wider than its predecessor, with a stretched wheelbase to provide a “coupé-like character”.
The new Tucson has previously been spied testing, although few details have emerged about powertrain and technical details. It's expected that the engine range will feature a greater number of electrified options.
The third-generation Tucson has been on sale in the UK since 2015.
Join the debate
scotty5
Teaser shots?
If the reality is anything like those sketches ( teaser shots? ), then that's a HUGE design departure from the stereotypical Korean layout.
Peter Cavellini
Not a chance!
Yes, this looks good, but, you and I know this design will not get out the Factory gate as is.
harf
Design department conversation
"I've got a great idea, let's do a distinctive full width rear light bar!"
"Isn't everyone doing those though? Wouldn't it be more distinctive not to?"
Does look interesting otherwise tho.
Overdrive
No design identity
Hyundai designs change all the time. Even for the same models, one generation to the next there is not distinct brand or family look at all. There is no design commonality to identify their cars, save for the badges on the bonnet.
Try to imagine what Jaguars, Land Rovers, BMWs, Alfas look like and you'll likely come up with an image in your mind. Try the same with Hyundai and see how far you get.
gavsmit
Looks are irrelevant
I say that because every time a new model is launched by anyone these days, the price hike over the previous model is huge!
I can afford a new car, but I'll not be suckered into paying well over the odds for something that has far exceeded inflation for some time now.
