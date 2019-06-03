New Hyundai Kona Hybrid revealed as 70mpg small SUV

Petrol-electric crossover will go on sale in August and borrows powertrain from its Kia Niro sibling
by Lawrence Allan
3 June 2019

Hyundai has extended its Kona compact SUV range range with a new Hybrid variant, joining the already available petrol, diesel and fully electric models.

As part of the brand’s desire to offer the widest powertrain choice of any competitor, the Kona Hybrid borrows its petrol-electric system from Kia’s larger Niro. That means it uses a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 104bhp on its own, mated to a 43bhp electric motor also powering the front wheels. 

Both are linked through a six-speed dual-clutch auotmatic gearbox and a small (1.56kWh) lithium ion battery that recharges through coasting and braking. Total system output is 139bhp, with a combined torque figure of 195lb ft. That’s sufficient for a 0-62mph time of 11.2sec on the smallest wheel size, and a maximum speed of just under 100mph.

More importantly, the hybrid is considerably more frugal on paper than the normal petrol equivalents, managing a claimed 72mpg (66mpg on 18in wheels) and CO2 emissions of 90g/km (99g/km on 18in wheels). For comparison, Hyundai claims the base 1.0 T-GDI petrol engine manages 54.3mpg combined. 

Hyundai has also added some new equipment to the Kona Hybrid, including the app-based Blue Link system and a larger instrument display for hybrid-specific driving information. The optional 10.3in infotainment system also gets an Eco-driving assist function, notifying the driver when it’s best to coast or brake for minimal fuel consumption. 

Wireless smartphone charging is also included, as are hybrid-specific interior colours and trims and upgrades to the safety assist package. 

The exterior looks largely identical to the standard petrol or diesel Kona, save from a new Blue Lagoon launch colour and the new 16in or 18in alloy wheels. 

The Kona Hybrid will be available to order in the UK in August. No price has been revealed, but expect it to be slightly pricier, trim for trim, than the equivalent petrol version while being significantly cheaper and less supply-restricted than the Kona Electric.

Comments
5

xxxx

3 June 2019

When you say 'supply restricted' for the Electric version you actually mean not available till sometime in 2020. Which is a bit of scam as I think for the price it was the best EV available.

Back to the car in question. Mild Hybrids may make sense but you have to do the maths first, (and put up slower accelation in this case), be great for Autocar to run the 3 versions for a day but a 1.5kWh barely seems worth the effort of installation.

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

captainaverage

3 June 2019
xxxx wrote:

When you say 'supply restricted' for the Electric version you actually mean not available till sometime in 2020. Which is a bit of scam as I think for the price it was the best EV available.

Back to the car in question. Mild Hybrids may make sense but you have to do the maths first, (and put up slower accelation in this case), be great for Autocar to run the 3 versions for a day but a 1.5kWh barely seems worth the effort of installation.

This is basically the Hyundai equivalent of a Kia Niro hybrid. It's a full hybrid, and it only has a small battery pack as it's not intended to run for any great length of time on the battery; it's there to utilise the relatively low-output petrol engine more effectively.

I've got an Ioniq with the same drivetrain and it's very effective indeed.

Jimbbobw1977

3 June 2019
captainaverage wrote:
xxxx wrote:

When you say 'supply restricted' for the Electric version you actually mean not available till sometime in 2020. Which is a bit of scam as I think for the price it was the best EV available.

Back to the car in question. Mild Hybrids may make sense but you have to do the maths first, (and put up slower accelation in this case), be great for Autocar to run the 3 versions for a day but a 1.5kWh barely seems worth the effort of installation.

This is basically the Hyundai equivalent of a Kia Niro hybrid. It's a full hybrid, and it only has a small battery pack as it's not intended to run for any great length of time on the battery; it's there to utilise the relatively low-output petrol engine more effectively. I've got an Ioniq with the same drivetrain and it's very effective indeed.

Same drive train as the Niro different platform though the Niro and Hyundai Ioniq are the same platforms. I had a Niro Hybrid as a hire car recently for covering 600 miles - it averaged 50mpg over the course of combined driving. We better in town when it ran in electric mode. The gearbox is jerky though. 

47hypesus

3 June 2019

47hypesus

3 June 2019

