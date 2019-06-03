New Hyundai Kona Hybrid revealed as 70mpg small SUV

Hyundai has extended its Kona compact SUV range range with a new Hybrid variant, joining the already available petrol, diesel and fully electric models.

As part of the brand’s desire to offer the widest powertrain choice of any competitor, the Kona Hybrid borrows its petrol-electric system from Kia’s larger Niro. That means it uses a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 104bhp on its own, mated to a 43bhp electric motor also powering the front wheels.

Both are linked through a six-speed dual-clutch auotmatic gearbox and a small (1.56kWh) lithium ion battery that recharges through coasting and braking. Total system output is 139bhp, with a combined torque figure of 195lb ft. That’s sufficient for a 0-62mph time of 11.2sec on the smallest wheel size, and a maximum speed of just under 100mph.

More importantly, the hybrid is considerably more frugal on paper than the normal petrol equivalents, managing a claimed 72mpg (66mpg on 18in wheels) and CO2 emissions of 90g/km (99g/km on 18in wheels). For comparison, Hyundai claims the base 1.0 T-GDI petrol engine manages 54.3mpg combined.