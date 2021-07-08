New Genesis GV70 to take on Audi Q5 from £39,450

Arriving alongside the G70 saloon and after the G80 and the larger GV80 SUV, the new Genesis GV70 is intended to compete head on with the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC in the booming mid-size premium SUV segment.

Ahead of the SUV's arrival in dealerships next month, Genesis has confirmed it will be priced from £39,450. Engine options mirror the recently revised G70 and include a 300bhp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder and a 199bhp, 2.2-litre diesel, both of which offered exclusively with four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a "Multi Terrain Control' system, which brings bespoke driving modes for snowy, sandy and muddy conditions.

Each powertrain can be paired with a Sport Package upgrade, which brings an electronic limited-slip differential for improved handling, alongside exclusive sports wheel designs, larger exhaust outlet, colour-coded rear diffuser and carbonfibre-style interior trim elements.

The SUV's exterior design is familiar from that of the larger GV80, with a front end dominated by the brand's trademark 'Crest' grille, horizontal headlights and prominent winged emblem. Like its SUV sibling, the GV70 sports a coupé-style sloping roofline, horizontal brake light clusters and a sizeable rear spoiler.

The interior, meanwhile, borrows heavily from the G70 saloon. Said to be "driver-oriented" and inspired by Korean architecture, it is dominated by an ellipitical control panel that extends across the dashboard, and a large LCD infotainment touchscreen.

Europe is considered a crucial market in the automotive industry for giving a premium brand global credibility, although new entrants have typically found it a tough one to crack, most recently seen by the axing of Infiniti here.

However, Hyundai and its Kia sibling have been one of European industry’s biggest success stories of the past decade and Hyundai will be hoping to mirror that success with Genesis by giving it a competitive, European-friendly model range from launch.

As such, the launch of Genesis into Europe includes an estate version of the G70, which was revealed at Goodwood last month. Along with the GV70, the G70 estate will be a key model for European buyers.

