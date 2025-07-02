Geely – the Chinese firm that owns LEVC, Lotus, Polestar, Volvo and more – is launching its eponymous car brand in the UK with an electric SUV priced from £31,990.
The new Geely EX5 is pitched against the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, Nissan Ariya and Hyundai Ioniq 5, measuring 4.61m long, 1.90m wide and 1.67m tall.
It's powered by a single front-mounted electric motor that puts out 215bhp, paired with a 60.2kWh (usable) lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack.
This yields 267 miles of range in entry-level SE trim and 255 miles in range-topping Max form and can be charged from 30-80% in around 20 minutes.
As standard, the EX5 gets 18in alloy wheels, heated and electrically adjustable front seats and a heated steering wheel.
Upgrading to the middle-rung Pro trim costs £33,990, netting upsized 19in wheels and the Cloud interior colour.
The Max is priced from £36,990 and adds a panoramic glass roof, a powered bootlid and ventilated front seats, among other luxuries.
The EX5 will come with a six-year warranty, extendable by a further two years.
Customer deliveries are set to begin in late October.
Geely previously said fleet buyers were expected to be a “key segment” for the EX5 – indeed, they account for the majority of EV sales at present – and it was confident that it would appeal to UK buyers.
The move comes as Geely attempts to tap new markets for rapid growth, adding more than 300 non-Chinese dealers and service centres to its global portfolio by the end of 2025.
It sold nearly 2.2 million cars last year, an improvement of 34% compared with 2024.
Well if this can cost £19-5k in Australia why will it cost £25k to £30k here? seems like Geely have seen how easy it is rip UK customers off, if the EX5 was sold at the same price as it is in Oz it could be an attractive proposition
Just what the market is demanding - another B Class Chinese EV Crossover. It will be interesting to see whether Geely are going to set up another sales network or whether they will utilise Volvo and Polestar dealers now that they have moved away from on line sales. I would like to see the Zeekr X come to the UK but unless it is badged as Polestar or Geely it is difficult to see how it could be marketed as yet another Chinese brand.
All these Chinese brands have a big domestic market on which their foundations are built. European brands are about to come under a sustained assault from 'low' produced Chinese electric cars. Their best hope is that IVE cars have a bit longer whilst they sort out their battery supply issues