Geely – the Chinese firm that owns LEVC, Lotus, Polestar, Volvo and more – is launching its eponymous car brand in the UK with an electric SUV priced from £31,990.

The new Geely EX5 is pitched against the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, Nissan Ariya and Hyundai Ioniq 5, measuring 4.61m long, 1.90m wide and 1.67m tall.

It's powered by a single front-mounted electric motor that puts out 215bhp, paired with a 60.2kWh (usable) lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack.

This yields 267 miles of range in entry-level SE trim and 255 miles in range-topping Max form and can be charged from 30-80% in around 20 minutes.

As standard, the EX5 gets 18in alloy wheels, heated and electrically adjustable front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Upgrading to the middle-rung Pro trim costs £33,990, netting upsized 19in wheels and the Cloud interior colour.

The Max is priced from £36,990 and adds a panoramic glass roof, a powered bootlid and ventilated front seats, among other luxuries.

The EX5 will come with a six-year warranty, extendable by a further two years.

Customer deliveries are set to begin in late October.

Geely previously said fleet buyers were expected to be a “key segment” for the EX5 – indeed, they account for the majority of EV sales at present – and it was confident that it would appeal to UK buyers.

The move comes as Geely attempts to tap new markets for rapid growth, adding more than 300 non-Chinese dealers and service centres to its global portfolio by the end of 2025.

It sold nearly 2.2 million cars last year, an improvement of 34% compared with 2024.