China's BYD plans to become "European manufacturer" in 2025

Fiat 500e production pause extended due to sales slump

"Deep difficulties" in European EV market mean the electric city car won't be built for four weeks
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 October 2024

Stellantis has extended the production pause of the Fiat 500e, due to continued low EV demand.

Originally pencilled to last a month to October 13, the pause will now end on November 1.

This slump in demand has left the European electric car market "in deep trouble”, Stellantis told trade unions.

The brand previously said the slump in sales is “linked to the deep difficulties experienced in the European [EV] market by all producers”.

According to figures from Jato Dynamics, Fiat sold 74,885 examples of the 500 (in both petrol and electric forms) across Europe between January and the end of July, 24% fewer than it had over the same period last year.

According to figures from Jato Dynamics, Fiat sold 74,885 examples of the 500 (in both petrol and electric forms) across Europe between January and the end of July, 24% fewer than it had over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, EVs’ market share in Europe fell to 13.5%, down from 14.6% in July 2023.

“The lack of clarity around the incentives for and future of EVs continues to present a barrier to consumers considering an EV,” Jato analyst Felipe Munoz said. “These factors, alongside the low residual value of EVs, contributed to the decline seen in July.”

Slow sales of the 500e – as well as the impending end of sales of the old petrol 500, due to new cybersecurity regulations – have pushed Fiat to develop the new 500 Ibrida.

Effectively the 500e retrofitted with a mild-hybrid petrol engine, it will serve as an all-important crutch for the Italian brand as it navigates the slower-than-expected transition to selling solely electric cars.

Fiat CEO Olivier François recently told Autocar: “We obviously, like everyone else, thought that the world would go electric faster and the cost of electrification would go down faster.

“But we couldn't imagine that Covid would happen, shortage of raw materials would happen [and] the European Society – not all, not the youngest part – would turn their backs on the sustainable solutions.

"But this is the reality. We have to face those realities.”

As well as introducing the 500 Ibrida, Fiat is investing some €100 million (£84m) into developing a new battery for the 500e.

Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares said this will "significantly increase range of the 500e while significantly reducing the cost".

1 Fiat 500 electric 2022 road test review lead

Fiat 500 electric

Rather than take its pension, Fiat’s 65-year-old star car heads into the electric age

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

7
Add a comment…
si73 13 September 2024
The 500e is a great little ev that is most likely a slow seller simply because it's too expensive, which is a shame. I get that ev's aren't selling in the expected numbers in Europe, I assume they don't just mean their ev's but all including cheaper Chinese imports, but that can only be because they aren't financially and practically attractive to consumers, while cost may have come down, it's only Vauxhall with certain models that have price parity of ev and ice models.
ms7263 12 September 2024
Instead of blaming EU consumers, FIAT CEO should think about 500e and overall EV value proposition for mass consumers. I do not remember such comments from H. Ford about Model T buyers "they decided to continue bying horses".
When product and pricing are good - customers will come, without any government incentives, mandates, city center entry prohibition, etc. As proven by Model T and horses.
HiPo 289 12 September 2024

Hmmm. Or is it just that the 500e is too expensive and buyers are migrating to cheaper Chinese EVs with more range?  The European manufacturers have been too slow to electrify and then at too high a price point.  They need to compete with the MG4 and the BYD Dolphin Mini. But they are too busy building premium vehicles that aren't affordable in tough economic times.  Winding the clock back to hybrids and ICE cars isn't going to save anyone in the long term. 

