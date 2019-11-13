New Ferrari Roma is 200mph+ front-engined coupe

Ferrari has revealed a new 602bhp mid-front-engined coupé called the Roma; it's effectively a fixed roof version of the Portofino with substantially reworked styling.

The Italian firm described the machine as a "2+" coupé featuring “refined proportions and timeless design”, with the Italian firm also promising “unparalleled performance and handling.” The Roma gains a bold grille at the end of its elongated front, and sharp lines over the bold wheel arches.

The Roma is powered by a revamped version of the 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 unit as in the Portofino drop-top, albeit using the eight-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale.

In the Roma, the unit delivers 602bhp between 5750 and 7500rpm, with 591lb ft of torque between 3000 and 5750rpm.

That output is up from 592bhp and 561lb ft in the Portofino. Ferrari claims a 0-62mph time of 3.4secs, and a top speed of more than 199mph. The version of this powerplant used in the recently launched F8 Tributo produces 710bhp.

Notably, the Roma has a dry weight of just 1472kg with lightweight options fitted; that's a little less than 200kg lighter than the Portofino. It measures 4656mm long and is 1974mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2670mm.

So far, Ferrari has only released limited details of the Roma, along with a small number of images. The only interior shot so far shows a dramatically sculpted cockpit featuring a digital instrument display and a touchscreen mounted at the front of a large centre console.

There is also no indication of what Ferrari means by a 2+ seater. The California, which preceded the Portofino, was orignially offered with the choice of two tiny rear seats or a bench, an option the Roma could re-introduce.