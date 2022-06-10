New electric Ford Supervan set for Goodwood

A new Ford Supervan is set to be revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, as the brand seeks to bring back the iconic concept as an EV.

Ford previewed the van in a video posted to social media, featuring a prominent focus on a racing helmet, Ford Performance and the Ford Pro commercial-vehicles division.

The video also gives a glimpse of the van’s front lightbar - a feature of the Ford electric van range - while a shadowy silhouette of the model appears in the background.

When contacted by Autocar, Ford Pro remained tight-lipped, adding that there was “nothing else it could share” at this time. “We will have to leave it to your imagination,” a spokesman said.

The move also makes sense as Ford expands its Ford Pro division, announced in March this year, off the back of huge success in commercial vehicle sales, led by the Transit.

The first Supervan concept was revealed back in 1971, taking the chassis of a Ford GT40 racer and combining it with the body of a first-generation Transit van.

Under the skin sat a 5.0-litre small-block V8 engine producing 429bhp, giving it a top speed of 168mph.

A second Supervan arrived in 1983, this time utilising the engineering of the binned Ford C100 endurance racer. Power was uprated to 590bhp from a 3.9-litre Cosworth DFL V8 engine, and it was capped at 176mph.