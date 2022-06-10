BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New electric Ford Supervan set for Goodwood
UP NEXT
Price of diesel hits £2 per litre for first time

New electric Ford Supervan set for Goodwood

Modern-day version of highly modified Transit has been hinted at ahead of debut later this month
News
2 mins read
10 June 2022

A new Ford Supervan is set to be revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, as the brand seeks to bring back the iconic concept as an EV.

Ford previewed the van in a video posted to social media, featuring a prominent focus on a racing helmet, Ford Performance and the Ford Pro commercial-vehicles division. 

The video also gives a glimpse of the van’s front lightbar - a feature of the Ford electric van range - while a shadowy silhouette of the model appears in the background. 

Related articles

When contacted by Autocar, Ford Pro remained tight-lipped, adding that there was “nothing else it could share” at this time. “We will have to leave it to your imagination,” a spokesman said. 

The move also makes sense as Ford expands its Ford Pro division, announced in March this year, off the back of huge success in commercial vehicle sales, led by the Transit.

The first Supervan concept was revealed back in 1971, taking the chassis of a Ford GT40 racer and combining it with the body of a first-generation Transit van.

Under the skin sat a 5.0-litre small-block V8 engine producing 429bhp, giving it a top speed of 168mph.

A second Supervan arrived in 1983, this time utilising the engineering of the binned Ford C100 endurance racer. Power was uprated to 590bhp from a 3.9-litre Cosworth DFL V8 engine, and it was capped at 176mph. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Ford e Transit 2022 first drive review tracking front

Ford E-Transit

UK’s most powerful large van relies solely on an electric motor – and to good effect

Read our review
Back to top

The third and most recent Supervan hit the Tarmac in 1994 to promote the facelift for the third-generation Transit. Its engine was swapped for a 3.5-litre Cosworth V6 producing 650bhp. 

The new Supervan should be based on the E-Transit or E-Transit Custom, as these are the only Ford Pro EVs currently on sale. 

Car Review
Ford E-Transit
1 Ford e Transit 2022 first drive review tracking front
Read our full road test review
Read more

With a choice of 181bhp or 265bhp electric motors, the E-Transit can complete 0-62mph in less than 7.0sec, meaning a performance variant would likely pack some serious power. 

Ford Pro is aiming to produce four more EVs by 2024, based on the Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom. 

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review

View all latest drives