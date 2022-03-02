BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford separates electric and combustion vehicle businesses
UP NEXT
Kincsem Hyper-GT: hypercar to use radical hydrogen technology

Ford separates electric and combustion vehicle businesses

Formation of new Model E and Blue divisions will enable quicker development of models in both segments
News
2 mins read
2 March 2022

Ford is separating its electric car division from its internal combustion engine business in a move that it hopes will encourage investors to value it more highly.

Ford Model E will focus on EVs as well as developing software and connected vehicle services. Meanwhile, Ford Blue will be responsible for all ICE vehicle development with a task to cut costs, simplify operations and improve quality.

Commercial vehicles will be covered by the previously established Ford Pro division.

Related articles

Ford’s aim is that by dividing the company the two sides will play to their strengths.

“We're going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses,” CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “That will give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model E together with Ford Blue’s industrial knowhow, volume and iconic brands, like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about.”

While the two businesses will be separate, both will be owned by Ford and its shareholders with no separate stock market listing, as had been rumoured.

Farley will serve as president of Ford Model E, while Doug Field, currently head of advanced technology and embedded systems, has been named as chief EV and digital systems officer for the division.

Kumar Galhotra, currently head of Americas and the International Markets Group, will serve as president of Ford Blue.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Insight

Farley has previously stated that the work needed to develop, build and sell an EV is very different from that for an ICE vehicle.

Car Review
Ford Mustang Mach-e
1 Ford Mustang Mach e 2021 RT hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“Running a successful ICE business and the successful BEV business aren't the same,” he told investors on an earnings call in February. “The customers are different. We think the go-to-market is going to have to be different. The product development process and the kinds of products we develop are different. The procurement supply chains are all different. The talent is different.”

Manufacturers such as Group Renault, Volkswagen Group and Mercedes-Benz have split or are looking to split divisions as they prepare for an electrified future and hive off the 'legacy' structures that focus on ICE vehicles.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£26,500
46,817miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2017
£27,500
26,672miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2017
£28,500
29,075miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£28,500
24,304miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£28,715
21,062miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£30,303
36,600miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2017
£30,400
23,364miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£30,716
21,220miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£31,405
18,198miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e 2021 RT hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-e

One of the most iconic names in the business goes ‘rogue’ with an electric crossover

Read our review
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review
1 DS 9 E Tense 360 2022 first drive tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 4x4 360 Rivoli+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc TSI 4Motion 2022 review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

View all latest drives