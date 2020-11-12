New electric Ford E-Transit revealed with 217-mile range

Ford has revealed the first-ever all-electric Transit ahead of first examples arriving in Europe in spring 2022.

The E-Transit, which will be available in up to 25 different sizes, weights and body variants, offers an “estimated” WLTP range of up to 217 miles. Ford says this is “roughly three times the distance the average European fleet driver covers daily”.

That range figure comes from a battery mounted under the floor with a usable capacity of 67kWh. The E-Transit also features both AC and DC fast charging: an 11.3kW on-board charger allows a slow charge in just over eight hours, while DC charging at rates of up to 115kW enables a 15% to 80% charge in around 34 minutes. Customers are given access to the FordPass charging network, with around 160,000 chargers globally - many with rapid-charge capability.

Ford has spoken to a number of commercial fleet managers from brands such as Centrica, Sky and ADL Automotive, with the consensus being that a range of around 150 miles is the minimum acceptable, while rapid-charging capability is a must. Data from millions of miles of telematics also informed the development of the E-Transit.

Peak output from the electric motor, powering the rear wheels, is 265bhp and 317lb ft - Ford claims it is the most powerful electric cargo van in Europe. No performance or motor efficiency figures have been revealed yet.

The E-Transit also features an eco drive mode, claimed to improve range by 8-10% in unladen driving by regulating acceleration, optimising the climate control and reducing the top speed.

Further features include a ‘Pro Power Onboard’ option, enabling customers to use the E-Transit as a mobile power source, providing up to 2.3kW of power for various tools and equipment. It’s claimed to be an industry first, and is expected to be a popular addition.

Design-wise, the E-Transit looks broadly identical to the existing diesel models, bar a new grille design with blue horizontal bars. The charging point is also mounted centrally in the grille, below the badge.

Standard kit will include the FordPass Connect modem, designed to optimise the fleet efficiency for commercial customers via a number of telematics services. The E-Transit will also feature a 12in touchscreen running Ford’s latest Sync 4 software, offering over-the-air updates, enhanced voice recognition and cloud-based navigation.