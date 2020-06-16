Ford Transit gains off-road Trail and Active variants

Trail specification brings muscular exterior tweaks, mechanical limited-slip differential and option of four-wheel drive
16 June 2020

Ford has expanded its Transit range with the introduction of new variants including the off-road-focused Transit Trail.

In total, three new Transits are offered, the Transit Trail, Transit Custom Trail and Transit Custom Active. Ford says they are designed to operate in tougher working environments such as those encountered by “businesses that operate off the beaten track” and adventurous families.

The Trail variant, which is the most hardcore, adds a mechanical limited-slip differential – developed in partnership with technology specialist Quaife – to Ford’s popular commercial vehicle. It also comes with the option of four-wheel drive as Ford seeks to improve the van’s off-road credentials.

In addition, the Transit Trail brings a rugged new exterior look that includes an extra black bumper and side panel cladding, while the matte black front grille is bulked out with the addition of giant ‘Ford’ lettering to reinforce its all-terrain ability.

Customers can also get the Trail upgrade for Ford’s smaller Transit van, the Transit Custom. Sharing much the same exterior features as the larger van, the Transit Trail Custom can be specified with roof rails and running boards. However, four-wheel drive is restricted to the full-size model.

The other important difference between the standard and Custom Trail vehicles is that the former is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which produces 128bhp, 168bhp or 182bhp, depending on model and specification, whereas the latter can be optioned with a 48V mild hybrid. Both ride on 16in alloy wheels.

For buyers who want more muscular looks but don’t intend to venture off road, the Ford Transit Custom Active specification is also offered. These vehicles have an SUV-inspired exterior, including 17in alloy wheels, a revised grille and extra cladding. The Active variant is also available on Ford’s other commercial vehicle, the Tourneo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Ford Transit first drive review
Power for the new Transit comes from a 2.2-litre turbodiesel that's offered in a range of outputs

Ford Transit

Leading-edge tech and superb refinement and load-carrying capabilities ensure the Ford Transit remains the UK’s biggest seller

Read our review
Back to top

Ford expects roughly three per cent of Transit buyers to opt for the Custom Active trim. The Trail variant is expected to prove more popular, with five per cent of customers expected to purchase Transit Trails and four per cent to go for Custom Transit Trails. The Tourneo Custom Active is predicted to account for six per cent of all Tourneo sales.

Prices for the Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail models begin at £35,685 and £29,250, respectively, while the Transit Custom Active starts at £30,000 and the cheapest Tourneo Custom Active is £37,950.

All three variants are available to order now for deliveries starting in late summer.

READ MORE

Ford and Volkswagen firm up ambitious alliance plans 

Ford Fiesta mild hybrid on sale from £19,860 

Thirty years of the groundbreaking Ford Explorer

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week