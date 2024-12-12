The DS No 8 signals the start of a new era at the French brand in which it will pursue a fresh approach to how it designs, engineers and markets its cars.

A high-riding fastback in the mould of the Peugeot 408 and e-3008, the new flagship arrives at an important time for struggling DS. The French firm is looking to rebuild sales after a 25% drop to 35,000 units in Europe during 2024 – and to hit crucial profitability targets by 2031 or risk being axed by parent Stellantis.

While STLA-based cars from sibling brands Peugeot and Vauxhall have been launched with electric and combustion options, the No 8 will be EV-only, in line with the French brand's plan to phase out ICE power for its next-gen line-up.

Inspired by the Aero Sport Lounge concept from 2020, albeit significantly toned down for production, the No 8 is the first model to adopt DS’s new naming strategy, which is similar to that of French fashion house Chanel, which sells the No 5 and No 19 perfumes. This naming convention will be employed for future DS models such as the successor to the DS 3 as part of a complete naming rebrand.

The No 8 is underpinned by the STLA Medium platform, which has been reworked in a bid to meet the car’s target of class-leading aerodynamic performance. “In the past, we did a nice design and after [worked out] how to make this design efficient, but on this car it was a different process: we started with aero,” design chief Thierry Métroz told Autocar.

“From the beginning, when we sketched the car, we discussed with the aerodynamics people – ‘if you put the edge at this place, it’s better for aerodynamics; you don’t need to have this’ – and we really designed the car and the spec around the aerodynamics,” he said.

To that end, the No 8 employs several wind-cheating design devices. The most prominent of those is its rakish roofline, which is 6cm lower than that on the Peugeot 3008. The result is a drag coefficient of 0.24 – better than the 0.26 of rival Polestar 4 and just slightly behind the Tesla Model Y’s benchmark 0.23. So although the longest-legged version of the No 8 uses the same 97.2kWh (usable capacity) battery as the e-3008 Long Range, it can travel 31 miles farther per charge: DS claims a total of 466 miles.