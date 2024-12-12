BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New DS No 8: Radical 466-mile flagship begins brand's reinvention
UP NEXT
First pictures of electric BMW M3, due in 2028

New DS No 8: Radical 466-mile flagship begins brand's reinvention

French brand's bold new luxury saloon flagship is one of Europe's longest-range electric cars

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
4 mins read
12 December 2024

The DS No 8 signals the start of a new era at the French brand in which it will pursue a fresh approach to how it designs, engineers and markets its cars.

A high-riding fastback in the mould of the Peugeot 408 and e-3008, the new flagship arrives at an important time for struggling DS. The French firm is looking to rebuild sales after a 25% drop to 35,000 units in Europe during 2024 – and to hit crucial profitability targets by 2031 or risk being axed by parent Stellantis.

While STLA-based cars from sibling brands Peugeot and Vauxhall have been launched with electric and combustion options, the No 8 will be EV-only, in line with the French brand's plan to phase out ICE power for its next-gen line-up.

Related articles

Inspired by the Aero Sport Lounge concept from 2020, albeit significantly toned down for production, the No 8 is the first model to adopt DS’s new naming strategy, which is similar to that of French fashion house Chanel, which sells the No 5 and No 19 perfumes. This naming convention will be employed for future DS models such as the successor to the DS 3 as part of a complete naming rebrand.

The No 8 is underpinned by the STLA Medium platform, which has been reworked in a bid to meet the car’s target of class-leading aerodynamic performance. “In the past, we did a nice design and after [worked out] how to make this design efficient, but on this car it was a different process: we started with aero,” design chief Thierry Métroz told Autocar.

“From the beginning, when we sketched the car, we discussed with the aerodynamics people – ‘if you put the edge at this place, it’s better for aerodynamics; you don’t need to have this’ – and we really designed the car and the spec around the aerodynamics,” he said.

To that end, the No 8 employs several wind-cheating design devices. The most prominent of those is its rakish roofline, which is 6cm lower than that on the Peugeot 3008. The result is a drag coefficient of 0.24 – better than the 0.26 of rival Polestar 4 and just slightly behind the Tesla Model Y’s benchmark 0.23. So although the longest-legged version of the No 8 uses the same 97.2kWh (usable capacity) battery as the e-3008 Long Range, it can travel 31 miles farther per charge: DS claims a total of 466 miles.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Caterham Seven CSR Twenty review 2024 06
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty
8
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
8
Kia EV3
Cupra Formentor review 2024 01
Cupra Formentor
8
Cupra Formentor
Skoda Elroq front dynamic
Skoda Elroq
Skoda Elroq
Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews

Back to top

The pursuit of range is also evident in the cabin. DS has fitted the seats with a neck-warmer system of the kind typically reserved for cabriolets because it is claimed to be a more efficient way of warming the body than a conventional heater while using 5-10% less energy. Moreover, heated seats will be included as standard because they are also more efficient than heating the entire interior.

As with its radical exterior, the rest of the No 8’s interior represents a dramatic departure from the brand’s existing models. Most notably, it uses a novel four-spoke steering wheel, while the cabin is clad in monolithic, geometric panels.

In the pursuit of a more minimalist look, designers have also removed traditional buttons from the dashboard and placed most of the car’s controls within the centrally mounted 16in infotainment screen.

The No 8 will be offered with a choice of three powertrains and two batteries. The entry-level car gets a single front-mounted motor that puts out up to 256bhp and 254lb ft. It’s paired with a 74kWh battery, giving a range of 355 miles and a 0-62mph time of 7.7sec.

The middle-rung High Range car also has a single motor, which delivers up to 276bhp, but gains the 97.2kWh battery. Supplied by France-based Automotive Cells Company, it’s composed of 12 modules that each weigh 34.45kg and gives the headline range figure of 466 miles. The extra mass slows the 0-62mph to 7.8sec, though.

The range-topper uses the same battery but adds a second motor on the rear axle, boosting combined power to 370bhp. This cuts its 0-62mph sprint to 5.4sec but also compromises efficiency, reducing its range to 426 miles.

Given DS’s push for efficiency, all three powertrains have been programmed to reduce power outputs when charge levels are low. The entry-level car drops to 227bhp, High Range to 242bhp and the top-rung car to 345bhp.

Prices for the No 8 in mainland Europe will range from €60,000 to €75,000 (£50,000 to £62,000). However, Autocar understands the model is likely to be priced lower in the UK to compete with rivals – such as the £51,270 BMW i4 – and to rebuild DS’s presence in the market after selling just over 1000 cars here in 2024, a far cry from its UK peak of 15,000 sales in 2016. 

UK deliveries are expected to start by the end of next year. 

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used DS cars for sale

DS DS 7 CROSSBACK 1.5 BlueHDi Performance Line Crossback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,998
33,645miles
Diesel
Manual
5
DS DS 4 2.0 BlueHDi Prestige EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,999
39,676miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
DS 3 1.2 PureTech Elegance Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£6,700
34,797miles
Petrol
Manual
3
DS DS 7 CROSSBACK 1.6 PureTech GPF Ultra Prestige Crossback EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,498
73,955miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
DS DS 3 1.2 PureTech Performance Line Crossback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,990
27,458miles
Petrol
Manual
5
DS DS 3 1.2 PureTech Chic Euro 6 3dr
2016
£4,995
63,372miles
Petrol
Manual
3
DS DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 50kWh Ultra Prestige Crossback Auto 5dr
2020
£12,717
22,182miles
Electric
Automatic
5
DS DS 7 CROSSBACK 1.2 PureTech Performance Line Crossback EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,950
60,426miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
DS DS 3 1.2 PureTech Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£5,690
58,393miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all 845 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
16
Add a comment…
tman247 12 December 2024

Are all brands now having to 'reinvent' themselves to stay relevant or disappear into electric obscurity? The problem with EV's is there's very little to differentiate brands or models now? A battery and motor in one car is pretty much the same as any other. No point putting 1000hp in a car as a selling point either, as it will probably kill you, and if the car doesn't, the depreciation will.

Unfortunately, re-invention tends to mean more expensive, which is what looks like is happening here, and that's bad. The problem is, DS were almost a non-brand before this, and will probably stay a non-brand after, and it doesn't matter what the car looks like either.

Gavster11 12 December 2024

Looks good! Not sure about the stearing wheel though, too many spokes.

Now, relying on a large soloon to get you back to profitability hasn't worked for French car companies in the past.....

xxxx 12 December 2024

Embarrassingly bad taste both inside and out. If DS think this record depreciating effort will rebuild their dire European sales then they're as clueless than Andy1 and his chum, Rick marvel, THE fanboys who hate DS criticism.

Andrew1 12 December 2024

You never disappoint, clown.

xxxx 12 December 2024

Shame you don't like opinions other than your own, facist.

Stockholm Calling 12 December 2024

Have you two exchanged Christmas cards yet?

Latest Reviews

Caterham Seven CSR Twenty review 2024 06
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty
8
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
8
Kia EV3
Cupra Formentor review 2024 01
Cupra Formentor
8
Cupra Formentor
Skoda Elroq front dynamic
Skoda Elroq
Skoda Elroq
Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews