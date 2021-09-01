New Defender V8 Bond Edition is spy-themed limited-run special

Land Rover's SV Bespoke division has revealed the Defender V8 Bond Edition to mark the off-roader’s appearance in the forthcoming 007 film No Time to Die.

Limited to 300 examples worldwide, the special edition is available in both the three-door 90 and longer-wheelbase, five-door 110 forms.

Based on the recently launched 518bhp Defender V8, it's powered by a 5.0-litre supercharger petrol engine, making it capable of 0-60mph in 4.9sec and a top speed of 149mph.

The Defender V8 Bond Edition features a number of bespoke styling details that expand on the Black Pack version and reflect the car's features in the 25th Bond film, which is finally due to be released later this month after many delays.

As well as 22in black alloy wheels and blue brake calipers, it features a ‘Defender 007’ badge on the rear and a unique puddle-light design, while the interior gains special treadplates and a Bond-themed start-up animation for the touchscreen infotainment system.

Just 15 of the 300 examples – five 90s and 10 110s – will be sold in the UK. Each will be customised by SV Bespoke and will have its edition number etched alongside the CV Bespoke logo inside.

The Defender V8 Bond Edition costs £105,395 in 90 form, while the larger 110 is priced at £108,040.

READ MORE

Autocar's Land Rover Defender 90 V8 review

Spy shots: what James Bond's future cars could look like

Slideshow: the best and worst cars of James Bond

Aston Martin 007 Edition celebrates new James Bond film