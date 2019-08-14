Ford Focus ST 2019 UK review

On the road, the combined effect of these changes on the dynamic character of the Focus is marked. Our road test of the standard ST-Line X model revealed that Ford’s C2 platform already provides a fantastic basis for a family hatch with heightened levels of response and agility. The ST treatment amplifies this athletic disposition to levels that are really quite remarkable indeed.

It’s the immediacy of the steering you’ll likely notice first. Turn the wheel and the response from the ST’s front end is so sudden and dramatic that it can take a moment or two to properly become attuned to it. Once dialled in, though, it’s hard not to be impressed by the gazelle-like levels of agility the car is capable of conjuring.

A steering knuckle geometry that moves the rod attachment point 9mm forward and 6.5mm higher than that of the standard car is a key contributor to this electric response, while its Michelin tyres and diff work hard to provide effective, tenacious grip and incision through particularly tight corners.

Were this vivacious handling complemented by a rock-hard ride, the Focus ST might come off as being too serious or too focused for enjoyable use on the road. Thankfully, Ford hasn’t quite pulled a Renault in this instance, so unlike Cup-chassis-equipped versions of the Mégane RS, the Focus is far more forgiving. Admittedly, the ride is firm and can be a touch animated and reactive, even with the dampers set to Normal, but you absolutely do not need to be a masochist to entertain the idea of living with one for everyday use.

That engine is sweet, too. Its impressive torque lends the Focus serious mid-range punch and it spins happily to the redline without running short of breath - all the while accompanied by a suitably aggressive, if a little overtly synthetic, soundtrack. The quality of the gearchange, meanwhile, is slick and well oiled enough, with a throw that’s apparently 7% shorter than that of the standard car.