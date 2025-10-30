The next Toyota Corolla is planned to offer a fuel cell powertrain – in addition to hybrid, ICE and EV options – as the Japanese manufacturer doubles down on hydrogen as "the energy of the future".

Toyota has remained a vocal and committed supporter of hydrogen propulsion as other large vehicle manufacturers back away from FCEV technology to focus on lower-emission ICE powertrains and new-generation battery-EVs.

It is one of just two manufacturers with an FCEV passenger car on sale today (the Mirai, sold alongside the Hyundai Nexo) and says it remains "fully committed" to rolling out hydrogen propulsion to its next-generation cars as part of its 'multi-pathway' approach to decarbonisation.

In line with that ambition, it is working on a new-generation FCEV powertrain that is said to be 20% more efficient than that in the current Mirai, and is working on a plan to build car and HGV fuel cells on the same line to cut costs.

The boss of Toyota's hydrogen division, Mitsumasa Yamagata, acknowledged that hydrogen propulsion remains a niche solution, but predicted that it will play an increasingly important role as combustion is phased out. "Maybe the pace seems slow, but it is true that we are steadily making progress", he said.

As a statement of intent, he confirmed that "we are developing a hydrogen-based powertrain" for the next-generation Corolla, which has been previewed with a striking concept and already confirmed to offer plug-in hybrid, hybrid, pure-combustion and battery-electric power.

But work was still under way to ensure the concept's architecture could accommodate a fuel cell without any extensive redesign work.

"As you see from its beautiful proportions, we need a very smart powertrain. We are developing a hydrogen-based [system] for Corolla, by reducing the cell size so that it can be much more compact," Yamagata said, adding that the priority was to ensure the systems fit "beautifully" into the new architecture.