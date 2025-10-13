Toyota will reinvent its best-selling Corolla hatchback for a 13th generation with a dramatic new look, next-generation interior technology and the option of EV and ICE powertrains.

The world's best-selling car, with more than 50 million examples sold since it launched in 1966, will drastically change shape and major on flexibility as it gears up to take on the next Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia in the coming years.

Redesigned in line with Toyota's sharp new design language and completely removed from today's car, the new Corolla has been previewed by a concept at the Tokyo motor show, which reveals that the new model will be a complete rethink inside and out.

"We're going to reinvent the best-selling car of all time," said Toyota designer Lance Scott at the unveiling, emphasising the significance of the Corolla's historic popularity and outlining Toyota's plan to maintain that mass appeal by catering to the varying demands of its customers in markets around the world.

Crucial to that will be a multi-powertrain line-up that includes both electric and combustion-based powertrains, the latter using an entirely new engine whose compact packaging is described as being crucial to the Corolla concept's rakish look and drivetrain-agnostic packaging.

"You can choose your powertrain, but you're not going to compromise on space, style or functionality," said Scott, suggesting that the next Corolla will offer the same cabin and boot dimensions in all its guises.

Scott said Toyota needed to ensure the Corolla offered different types of motive power because the "Corolla is a car for the majority, but the majority don't necessarily want the same answer".

"Mobility for all has been a part of the brand promise since the beginning, and what we've realised is that 'all' really means every individual," he added.