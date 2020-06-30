New Citroen C4: electric e-C4 to offer 217-mile range

Citroën says the new C4, which will be offered with an electric ë-C4 version from launch, will “put compact hatchbacks back on the map” through an SUV influenced design and a focus on comfort.
The French firm recently released initial images and details of the third-generation C4, which effectively replaces the C4 Cactus, but has now given more information, including performance figures for the 134bhp ë-C4.
The Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf rival is slightly higher-riding than the C4 Cactus it replaces, with the intention to bridge the gap between traditional hatchbacks and SUVs. It will be sold with petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, making it the first family hatchback in the portfolio of parent firm PSA Group to offer a zero-emissions variant.
Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée told Autocar recently that the introduction of the model held “massive” importance for Citroën’s sales growth in Europe. In 2019, the brand grew 1% year on year, selling 830,000 vehicles.
Cobée said: “The car will be Citroën to its core, in design, innovation and comfort. So for us, it’s one of three or four bullets in the overall growth of Citroën. Citroën has massive legitimacy in this segment. It’s the one with the most populist customer base.”
Exterior design
The front grille of the new C4 is based on the new design first seen in production on the new C3 recently, and features V-shaped 'signature' lights and chrome chevrons that stretch across the width of the vehicle. The bonnet features a concave shape reflecting the C5 Aircross SUV, and the front bumper is finished in a matte black effect that Citroën says adds protection in small impacts. The air intake grille features a chevron pattern seen on the recent Ami One and 19_19 concept cars.
The wheel arches feature the same matte black finish as the front bumper, and also add to the SUV styling. Citroën says the sloping roof is designed to emphasise the aerodynamics of the new C4, with the rear overhang design intended to reflect the Citroën GS.
Peter Cavellini
More pics please!
Can't really tell what it looks like from these pics, these make it look awkward, all reflective angles, the interior looks fine, not too over done.
jason_recliner
Wow!
A true concept car in production. Sensational!
abkq
Wow, two interesting looking
Wow, two interesting looking cars emerge in the same day - the Lexus IS & this Citroen.
The Lexus is an almost unqualified success but this Citroen is more variable. The rear is a mess, the rest of the car hasn't got the simple memorable ideas of the Cactus. But the headlamp treatment remains very Citroensque.
I like the simple interior.
shiakas
Did they have a lines quote
Did they have a lines quote they needed to meet?
Because that rear end is.. neverending
xxxx
Big improvement
Only exception is the totally ugly rear light block. They just didn't know when to put the pencil down
typos1
Interior isnt bad, exterior
Interior isnt bad, exterior is a mess. Is it really a Citroen ? Nope.
Mini2
I like it.
It's interesting. I don't think Autocar have chosen the best photos compared with what else I've seen of the car today but it's good to see Citroen have taken the feedback about the stupid touch screen only heating controls. Good to see physical switches back for that. Saying that, I'd have expected to see something much lighter and friendlier for the interior. Peugeot are definitely doing a better job with interiors at the moment.
Andrew1
It looks great!
manicm
I love this, it's Citroen's
I love this, it's Citroen's take on Audi's Sportback SUVs but without the weight penalty. And I love the rear lights.
Bloke70
Why split the tailgate?
I am all for different designs but why split the tailgate as on the Honda Civic and not include a rear wiper? Always a compromise with Citroen, non-opening rear windows on the Cactus then no rear wiper on this?
