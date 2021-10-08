BACK TO ALL NEWS
Updated 2021 Citroen e-C4 gets "increased real-world range"

Electric hatchback receives technical enhancements, while changes to trim levels introduce new wheels and features
8 October 2021

The Citroën C4 and ë-C4 have received a round of updates, introducing new paint colours, new wheels and an “increased real-world range” for the electric version.

Having accounted for more than a fifth of all C4 orders so far, the ë-C4 has received an unspecified series of “technical enhancements”. Citroën claims that these allow for improvements in driving efficiency and therefore greater real-world range, although the official WLTP-certified range remains at 217 miles from the 50KWh battery pack.

There has been a slight increase in price as well, with the entry-level Sense Plus model now starting at £30,895 - £1715 more than the original launch price.

Both the ICE and electric variants have also received updates to their trim levels. The entry-level Sense model now features the Citroën Smart Pad Support tablet holder that had previously been exclusive to the higher trim levels. 

All models have received a change to their wheels, with the basic Sense and Sense Plus wheels receiving a new light-grey finish, while the higher-spec Shine and Shine Plus cars now feature diamond-cut Aeroblade wheels. Meanwhile, the Obsidian Black paint colour has been replaced with new Perla Nera Black.

Citroën says that more than 70% of C4s sold so far have been “towards the top of the range”, so it has discontinued two lower-spec variants of the hatchback, with the BlueHDi 130 Sense Plus EAT8 automatic and Puretech 155 Shine EAT8 automatic now available from stock only. 

C4 buyers can still choose between three 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engines and two four-cylinder diesels.

The ë-C4's electric motor produces 134bhp, taking the EV from 0-62mph in 9.7sec and on to a top speed of 93mph.

Shrub 8 October 2021

If £1715 is a slight increase in price for the entry model  I wouldn’t want you doing my shopping!

