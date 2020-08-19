New Citroen C4 and e-C4 make UK debut ahead of autumn launch

The all-new Citroen C4 and electric ë-C4 have made their UK debut ahead of their arrival in dealerships this autumn.

Citroën says the model line, which comprises petrol and diesel powertrain options alongside the fully electric version, will “put compact hatchbacks back on the map” through an SUV influenced design and a focus on comfort.

The Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf rival is slightly higher-riding than the C4 Cactus it effectively replaces, with the intention to bridge the gap between traditional hatchbacks and SUVs. It will be sold with petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, making it the first family hatchback in the portfolio of parent firm PSA Group to offer a zero-emissions variant.

Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée told Autocar recently that the introduction of the model held “massive” importance for Citroën’s sales growth in Europe. In 2019, the brand grew 1% year on year, selling 830,000 vehicles.

Cobée said: “The car will be Citroën to its core, in design, innovation and comfort. So for us, it’s one of three or four bullets in the overall growth of Citroën. Citroën has massive legitimacy in this segment. It’s the one with the most populist customer base.”

Exterior design

The front grille of the new C4 is based on the new design first seen in production on the new C3 recently, and features V-shaped 'signature' lights and chrome chevrons that stretch across the width of the vehicle. The bonnet features a concave shape reflecting the C5 Aircross SUV, and the front bumper is finished in a matte black effect that Citroën says adds protection in small impacts. The air intake grille features a chevron pattern seen on the recent Ami One and 19_19 concept cars.

The wheel arches feature the same matte black finish as the front bumper, and also add to the SUV styling. Citroën says the sloping roof is designed to emphasise the aerodynamics of the new C4, with the rear overhang design intended to reflect the Citroën GS.