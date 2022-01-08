New cars 2022: what's coming and when

You might still be waiting impatiently for your next car, but the shortage of computer chips isn't stopping this year's new model launches. From supercars to superminis, hybrids to hot hatchbacks, here are all the new models you can look forward to over the next 12 months:

January

Aston Martin Valkyrie: An Adrian Newey-designed hypercar that gets 1160bhp from a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre Cosworth V12 sounds pretty appealing, right? And that’s before you hear it at full chat. There’s an open-roof Spider version, and a track-only AMR Pro that ditches the road-going car’s hybrid system - the latter essentially being a Le Mans prototype you can buy. As long as you’re exceptionally wealthy, anyway.

Kia Sportage: Kia’s best-seller is nearly 30 years old, but this is the first time that there has been a dedicated European version. Heavily inspired by the electric Kia EV6, the new-look Sportage will arrive with both traditional and plug-in hybrid options. It promises to be more dynamic to drive than the outgoing model, too.